Lahore-- Updates...............

construction of underpass

1103362258-1.jpg


Its an actual aircraft... its a boeing 700 or 720, in a non flyable condition.

The area is near chouburji... near PIA planetarium , Lahore

12279012_566110733543622_4346044515094854172_n.jpg

Signal Free Corridor Jail road & Main Boulevard Gulberg.

10398658_596651187156243_5751614201827549751_n.jpg


10982493_596651533822875_2718340669918409014_n.jpg


12744698_596652787156083_8820932165743329701_n.jpg

DJI_0016-1.jpg


Lahore Waste Management Company awareness campaign at Lahore Metrobus Stations

Scenes from Model Town Station

12778942_988810581167479_9185911185163163963_o.jpg




12819371_988809557834248_2605149419887619467_o.jpg





12778972_988810564500814_8686134335759754740_o.jpg
 
Testing and commissioning of Visual Docking Guidance System at Lahore Airport

CdzARviWIAEnCmh.jpg

Looking towards the Lakshami Chowk with Mall road in the back, Hall road on the right and Link Mcleod Road on the left.
The place is called Hall Road Chowk.
This is the place where Orange Line train will descend under the ground.


iBZ63AO.jpg

Construction work on Lahore Abdul Hakeem Section near Nankana Sb.


12998740_1741062899441916_578104889515823156_n.jpg


13082757_1741062902775249_7283827388631751785_n.jpg

On the left side PEL factory and bridge come from Walton road and Defence join the Ferozepur road - Qanchi
chungi amer sadu ....walton road interchange at Frozpur road



12087992_856558324458160_8473189792112425815_n.jpg
 

