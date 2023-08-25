What's new

Lady travels in rural Xinjiang and invited to a "wedding", which turns out to be a little boy's Circumcision Ceremony and party

Lady travels in rural region in north Xinjiang and was invited to what she believes a "wedding", which turns out to be a little boy's Circumcision Ceremony and party.
what also surprises her is the locals are super friendly and hospitable , which you won't find anywhere else in China, children just randomly stop you to ask for your names and phone number for future contact and local villagers just invite random stranger travelers to their homes to have fun together.

 
Nice to know there are Jews in Xinjiang 👍

beijingwalker said:
what also surprises her is the locals are super friendly and hospitable , which you won't find anywhere else in China
Click to expand...

Why other parts of China are not as friendly and hospitable? Is it because they are different race than Uyghurs?
 
Kuru said:
Why other parts of China are not as friendly and hospitable? Is it because they are different race than Uyghurs?
Click to expand...
Is inviting random strangers home a common custom in most of the world?
 

