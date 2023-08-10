L&T to invest $12 billion in India over next 5 years in capex

CallSignMaverick
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2023
- Messages
- 1,449
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
@Skull and Bones @hembo @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Indos @LeGenD @Mugen @Cheepek @protean @NAVDEEP DHALIWAL @Acharya Chanakya bros
India's L&T reveals record high $50 billion order book, proposes share buyback
Company's net profit increased by 46% to $304.3 million in quarter ended 30 June
www.upstreamonline.com