Kulbhushan Yadav will be hanged soon

like to the way he breaks the news... like his style... no bs.. to the point
see the smile when he says "Should I break this news... even I don't know its true or false". I am seeing this coming.
Fake Story ! Agents like Kulbhushan are reserved as assets for future negotiation
If he is involved in Criminal activities i.e murder of civilians, blasts, then i have no sympathy with him. Court will decide his faith . Even in case of punishment, Still his family has chance to free him if he pays blood money to effected family., This rule is called as diyat. Then court can free him.
Case of Raymond Allen Davis from U.S.A is just recent example.
If this is true then I kinda feel sorry for the Indian dude. But, he should be hanged without a single doubt, he has caused too many deaths by acting upon instructions from his bosses.