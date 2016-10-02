What's new

Kulbhushan Yadav will be hanged soon

If this is true then I kinda feel sorry for the Indian dude. But, he should be hanged without a single doubt, he has caused too many deaths by acting upon instructions from his bosses.
 
I don't think so.

I hope i'm wrong...
 
sounds like a warning to me, after they caught poor fishers in order to negotiate for their captured soldier.
 
GiG said:
Fake Story ! Agents like Kulbhushan are reserved as assets for future negotiation
Click to expand...

His death penality will get the world's attention. Headlines reading "Indian spy to be hanged in Pakistan" will further shed light on our cause against India's state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.
 
If he is involved in Criminal activities i.e murder of civilians, blasts, then i have no sympathy with him. Court will decide his faith . Even in case of punishment, Still his family has chance to free him if he pays blood money to effected family., This rule is called as diyat. Then court can free him.
Case of Raymond Allen Davis from U.S.A is just recent example.
 
He will not ..just to frustrate neighbours lol
He is our card !
 
Deep state of Pakistan knows what is right. On the surface of it, one might think alive monkey is more useful then dead one.
 
Poor innocent businessman. Got tangled in geo politics and sadly he might pay the price with his life.
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
If he is involved in Criminal activities i.e murder of civilians, blasts, then i have no sympathy with him. Court will decide his faith . Even in case of punishment, Still his family has chance to free him if he pays blood money to effected family., This rule is called as diyat. Then court can free him.
Case of Raymond Allen Davis from U.S.A is just recent example.
Click to expand...

Yeh sure, but this time diyat is 10 billion$ as he was trying to disturb CPEC :angel:
 
Isotope said:
If this is true then I kinda feel sorry for the Indian dude. But, he should be hanged without a single doubt, he has caused too many deaths by acting upon instructions from his bosses.
Click to expand...

His main goal was to establish and fund terrorists, who would target/kill innocent people indiscriminately, many who were children.

Don't know how anybody could feel sorry for him, regardless if he was just following orders. He knew what he was doing.
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Hulk
Hulk
hatehs
Jobless Haryana men have a new mission in Muslim hate. ‘They think cow protection is govt job’
Replies
0
Views
225
hatehs
hatehs
R
Canadian Sikh's Murder: How Long Will Modi Continue to Escape Accountability?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
ApparentRaceTraitor
ApparentRaceTraitor
hatehs
Gurugram: Hindu groups call for boycott of Muslims
Replies
12
Views
450
surmabhopali
S
Kuru
China tops list of countries with highest number of prisoners
Replies
14
Views
461
silverox
silverox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom