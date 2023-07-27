KSE-100 crosses 47,000-mark after 21 months

Benchmark index moves up by 560 points to 47,242.9 points.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index jumped past the 47,000 mark on Thursday to a 21-month high, with the market expected to gain further following positive sentiment in the market after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.The position of the bulls was further strengthened by encouraging corporate results, especially in the index-heavy sectors.The benchmark index moved up by 560 points to 47,242.9 points at 12:10pm, the highest level since November 8, 2021, according to Arif Habib Limited (AHL).The brokerage firm mentioned that the market had gained 5,751 points (+13.9%) since the staff-level agreement with the IMF for the $3 billion Standby Agreement (SBA)."The momentum is positive after the IMF SBA facility because the valuation has increased," AHL Head of Research Tahir Abbas toldHe said that the KSE-100 is currently trading at a PER of 3.7x as compared to the last financial crisis (2008) when the lowest was 3.9x.Abbas said the market is still attractive, which is why the positive momentum continues. "It is expected that the market will gain further."Capital market expert Saad Ali said IMF optimism and outlook for greater macro stability had complemented good corporate results in the present result season."...many banks and companies have surprised with their earnings and payouts despite a tough macro backdrop," the expert added.Pakistan's signed a short-term deal with the IMF late last month, enabling the country to stave off a default and shore up its foreign exchange reserves.