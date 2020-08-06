KP Tourism

K-P to launch safari train to attract tourists in Peshawar



As many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites over the past five days, says tourism deptAugust 18, 2020The steam train will run on two routes – from Peshawar to Attock and Peshawar to Takht-Bhai.PESHAWAR: To enhance tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to launch a safari train project and a bus service for tourists in Peshawar.In this regard, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval for the revival of the steam safari train project.The safari train will run on two routes, one from Peshawar to Attock,while the other one from Peshawar to Takht-Bhai area in Mardan district.Meanwhile, the K-P government has also decided to launch a bus service for tourists to visit the walled city areas of Peshawar. It has also decided to set up a fourteen kilometre-long cable car between Upper Dir and Chitral to connect the scenic tourist resorts in the area.A government data revealed that ever since the government reopened tourism after a five-month hiatus in view of declining coronavirus cases, as many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites across the province over the past five days.According to the K-P tourism department, most of the tourists from across the country headed up to Abbottabad that witnessed 80,650 visitors during the last five days. Swat was the second most visited place during this period, while Chitral received 800 tourists and Dir 364 tourists.