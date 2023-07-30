What's new

Kowloon Walled City: Hong Kong's City of Darkness

Kowloon Walled City: Hong Kong's City of Darkness



Imagine, if you will, a city of eternal night. A place so intensely crowded that sunlight never penetrates its alleyways. Overhead, wires dangle from the ceilings. Neon signs fizz in doorways. All around you, 33,000 people are crammed into self-built apartments barely 10m square, while overhead great airships rumble through sky. Is this a vision from the future? The setting, perhaps, for some dystopian sci-fi novel?
 
And it was ruled by organized crime.

In reality organized crime boss are elites in many nations.
 

