What's new

Korean team claims to have created the first room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,502
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
phys.org

Korean team claims to have created the first room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor

A team of physicists affiliated with several institutions in South Korea is claiming to have created the elusive room-temperature/ambient-pressure superconducting material. Their work has not yet been peer reviewed. They have posted two papers on the arXiv preprint server.
phys.org phys.org

A team of physicists affiliated with several institutions in South Korea is claiming to have created the elusive room-temperature/ambient-pressure superconducting material. Their work has not yet been peer reviewed. They have posted two papers on the arXiv preprint server.

Scientists around the world have been trying for more than a century to find a type of material that would conduct electricity without resistance—discovery of such a material would revolutionize the electricity business because it would mean that electricity would no longer be lost to heat dissipation as it moves along power lines. It would also revolutionize the electronics business because engineers would no longer have to worry about heat dissipation causing problems in devices.

In their two papers, the research team describes the new material, which they call LK-99, and how it was created. It was made, they report, by a solid-state reaction between lanarkite (Pb2SO5) and copper phosphide (Cu3P). The reaction, they claim, transformed the mixture into a dark gray, superconductive material.

In their papers, the team claims to have measured samples of LK-99 as electricity was applied and found its sensitivity fell to near zero. They also claim that in testing its magnetism, it exhibited the Meissner effect—another test of superconductivity. In such a test, a sample should levitate when placed on a magnet. The team has provided a video of the material partially levitating. They claim that the levitation was only partial because of impurities in their material.

The papers by the research team have generated much excitement and skepticism in the science community. There have been other instances of researchers claiming to have found room-temperature/ambient-pressure superconductors over the past several years—all have failed to live up to their claims. The researchers on this new effort have responded to such skepticism by suggesting that others repeat their efforts to test their findings.

If their claims turn out to be true, the team in Korea will have made one of the biggest breakthroughs in physics history, no doubt leading to revolutionary changes in electronics and certainly Nobel medals for all those involved.
 
I hope it's true. If it is true, it will be the greatest achievement of the 21st century.

The Indians used to similarly claim to have discovered room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor before, but in the end it turned out that the Indians were lying.

Indians are used to academic fraud, but Koreans should be more honest than Indians.
 
Don't know much about technology here, but this means superconductor can be made easier right?
 
In the summer of 2018, two physicists at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore claimed to have created a room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor made of gold and silver nanoparticles.

The news took the world by storm at the time, and eventually the world realized that it was a common academic forgery in India.

www.google.com

IISc Bangalore Researchers May Have Solved An Impossible Physics Phenomenon 1st In World

Ever since superconductivity was discovered back in 1911, it’s become the subject of a mad search among physicists. The only problem is, most methods require supercooling the materials involved. Which is why this latest research from India is huge.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
New Room-Temperature Superconductor Offers Tantalizing Possibilities
Replies
1
Views
742
casual
casual
Nan Yang
More China scientists challenge superconductor bombshell from US team
Replies
2
Views
505
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
Nan Yang
Could Chinese team’s new EV battery tech offer top-class performance at a fraction of the cost?
Replies
3
Views
79
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Chinese youths strive to become world leaders in sci-tech
Replies
0
Views
231
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Chinese-led team generates unprecedented powerful electron in light of strontium titanate discovery
Replies
1
Views
282
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom