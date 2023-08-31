Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,325
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
|
|A mother walks with her children at an exhibition held in Daegu, Aug. 17. Yonhap
Korea extends natural population fall as fertility rate falls to 0.7
Korea extended a natural decrease in population in June as the fertility rate hit yet another record low, data showed Wednesday, reflecting the grim demographic trend.
m.koreatimes.co.kr
By this pace of decline Koreans will go extinct like Dinosaurs.