What's new

Kissinger, the globalist, to rot in hell!

Maarkhoor said:
Inshallah.
Click to expand...
Including most of the pakistanis who are ladeen .i mean terrorists , thieves , criminals , laundebaaz , rapists , alcohol drinkers , black marketers, cheaters , liars , soodkhors , i think this covers all pakistanis .
 
wildlens said:
there is no hell or heaven. after we die , we just disappear. no soul no nothing. all this islam and christianity are just fooling people.
Click to expand...
One mulla said even prophet's parents are not able to enter jannat , because they did not become muslim .
 
karmaa said:
One mulla said even prophet's parents are not able to enter jannat , because they did not become muslim .
Click to expand...
they will say all those things. they don't mean it. its just a political cult meshed with some ideology which has changed over the years. gone case .. like I said earlier.. psychos.

karmaa said:
Pakistanis believe it .although 90 percent will go to hell according to their karma .
Click to expand...
believing is one thing, knowing is another. it just doesn't matter what we all believe in especially about ideology.
 
while kissinger is known for his brutal murderous decisions to prop up dying US empire , he is not directly involved in hacking and maining ppl like modi in gujarat
 

Similar threads

Viet
Kissinger’s Legacy Still Ripples Through Vietnam and Cambodia
Replies
11
Views
99
fatman17
fatman17
OIO
Henry Kissinger meets China’s defence minister in surprise visit to Beijing
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
Menthol
Menthol
Bilal9
Shikho’s founder from Bangladesh selected for Bloomberg’s Class of 2023 New Economy Catalysts
Replies
8
Views
403
saif
S
Bilal9
Bangladesh at 50 — how it outpaced India on many counts
2
Replies
18
Views
315
IndianLite
I
B
USA's recent moves on Bangladesh will only strengthen Islamists & anti-liberation forces
Replies
13
Views
712
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom