What's new

Khazana to build first in-country hyperscaler cloud

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,411
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Khazana to build first in-country hyperscaler cloud

Kalbe Ali
July 13, 2023


Khazana Enterprise’s logo — Photo courtesy khazanapk.com

Khazana Enterprise’s logo — Photo courtesy khazanapk.com
ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil has stressed the importance of investing in data storage to reduce dependence on foreign-based cloud services.

She was speaking at the launch of the country’s first hyperscale financial in-country Cloud Services by Khazana Enterprise with an investment of $10 million on Wednesday, while the technological support is extended by Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Ms Kamil added that data security and privacy were an important part of the financial services and the in-country cloud service would give more control securing the sensitive information.

“The in-country cloud service reduces latency and improves efficiency by providing faster access and also gives a boost to the economic growth and was cost-effective too,” she added.

SBP deputy chief stresses need for more investment in data storage
Click to expand...

The speakers at the event said that the financial sector pays hundreds of millions of dollars for cloud services to companies outside the country.

Huawei Cloud Pakistan CEO Shahzad Rasheed said that the upcoming time will completely change the way banks have been operating.

He added that this digital transformation of organisations is not possible without using artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning and these digital drivers need to be hosted somewhere on a cloud.

Huawei Cloud, as one of the three hyperscale with a federated cloud available in Pakistan, differentiates itself by providing software services and out-of-the-box solutions with a single click for digital banks.

“Huawei is utilising around 25pc of its total revenues on research and development (R&D) to spur growth through innovation,” Mr Rasheed said.

It was highlighted that as digital Pakistan grows the data storage requirements also increase that has to be stored somewhere either physical storage or on a cloud and there were benefits of cloud over physical data storage.

Khazana Enterprise CEO Nadeem Khan stated that Khazana’s National Cloud services will establish a robust and secure infrastructure for businesses and public sector organisations to store, manage, and analyse their data.

Memorandums of understanding were signed between Khazana Enterprise and several fintech companies including Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, HengShan and TitliS Technology.



www.dawn.com

Khazana to build first in-country hyperscaler cloud

Huawei to extend tech support; SBP deputy chief stresses need for more investment in data storage.
www.dawn.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's tech giant Huawei launches localized cloud in Türkiye
Replies
0
Views
9
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Bilal9
Bangladesh Local players eye bigger slice as in-country Cloud Computing storage/processing gains foothold
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Pranaayam
P
beijingwalker
Alibaba, Huawei race to gain edge in Southeast Asia's cloud market
Replies
0
Views
436
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Indian data centre major Yotta to invest Tk2,000cr in Bangladesh
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
sonargon
S
B
Bangladesh to become 4th country in the world to join G-Cloud: Palak
Replies
3
Views
188
fallstuff
fallstuff

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom