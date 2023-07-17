What's new

Khattak's PTI-P in disarray shortly after formation

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,562
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,.,

Khattak's PTI-P in disarray shortly after formation​

Within half an hour, dissenting messages started pouring in from nine individuals said to have joined the new party

News Desk
July 17, 2023

former khyber pakhtunkha chief minister and chief of the newly launched pakistan tehreek e insaf parliamentarians pti p pervez khattak photo file


Former Khyber-Pakhtunkha chief minister and chief of the newly-launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Pervez Khattak. Photo: File


Shortly after former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and Pervez Khattak announced the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), several prominent members swiftly distanced themselves from the newly-formed political party, Express News reported.

Within half an hour of the announcement, dissenting messages started pouring in from the members. So far, nine individuals from the list provided to the media have disavowed their association with the new party, while more such defections are expected.

Prominent figures including PTI leaders Muhammad Jan, Iftikhar Mashwani, Malik Shaukat, Taj Muhammad Khan, Pir Masoor Khan, and Sajida Zulfikar have all denied being part of Khattak's new party.

Former MPA from Swat Azizullah Khan, former MPA from Abbottabad Qalandar Khan Lodhi, as well as former lawmaker from Lower Dir Azam Khan, have also refuted reports of joining PTI-P, stating their unwavering loyalty to the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan until their last breath.

Observers argue that the initial dissenting messages from members are a clear indication that the party's political manifesto does not hold much significance.

'Why did PTI waste opportunites for polls?'

Meanwhile, Khattak questioned why his former party had wasted several opportunities for general elections, apparently referring to the negotiations between the coalition government and PTI prior to the violent events of May 9 which eventually led to the weakening of the party.

“Do we want to walk the path of democracy or the path of anarchy?” he asked.

Khattak also questioned the reasons behind the PTI’s failure to accept the election results. “It must be asked why PTI refused to acknowledge the results of the elections and why we are still heading towards turmoil,” he said.

He further said that the reasons for PTI's refusal to accept the elections remain a mystery. “When this mystery unravels, everyone's eyes will be opened to the true nature of PTI's agenda,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Khattak had officially announced the launch of the new political party, claiming that at least 57 provincial and national assembly members, including former governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, have joined the new party.

Last month, PTI Peshawar Deputy Secretary Information Khalid Khan Supari revealed that Khattak was in contact with party leaders for the past several days and was trying to convince them to leave the party.

Khattak had served as the K-P chief minister as well as the defence minister during the PTI government's tenure.

It should be noted that Khattak announced his resignation from all PTI positions in May during a news conference in Islamabad. He condemned the incidents of May 9 and called for action against those who were responsible.

Subsequently, Khattak refuted reports of his separation from the PTI, asserting that he remained a part of the party but had resigned from his posts. However, merely days after the PTI terminated his membership, Khattak said he would launch PTI-P.



tribune.com.pk

Khattak's PTI-P in disarray shortly after formation | The Express Tribune

Within half an hour, dissenting messages started pouring in from nine individuals said to have joined the new party
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-Imran Khan aide Pervez Khattak forms 'PTI Parliamentarians'
Replies
0
Views
1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party
2 3
Replies
43
Views
308
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pervez Khattak served notice for ‘inciting PTI members to leave party’
Replies
11
Views
315
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Do not play on both sides of wicket’, PTI warns Pervez Khattak
Replies
1
Views
80
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After IPP, new party led by Pervez Khattak on horizon
2
Replies
16
Views
134
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom