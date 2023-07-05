What's new

KHALISTAN MOVEMENT CHIEF GURPATWANT SINGH PANNU DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Last edited:
RAW is doing hits on all of these guys.

In UK one guy got off’d by poisoning and in Canada another guy got off’d in a drive by.

Meanwhile ISI can only strip people naked and do videos on them.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Sikhs in Canada vote in a Referendum for Khalistan - Sep 2022 .
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
187
Views
10K
Varunastra
Varunastra
Pakistan Ka Beta
‘Khalistan-Pakistan Zindabad’, 'Muslim-Sikh Bhai Bhai' slogans inscribed on Indian govt building in Bathinda | Oct 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
1K
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage
Pakistan Ka Beta
Indian police arrest Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh - Radio Pakistan - April 2023 .
Replies
11
Views
838
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s supporters attack police in Punjab’s Ajnala
Replies
6
Views
922
doorstar
doorstar
Pakistan Ka Beta
SFJ calls upon Indian Sikh soldiers to support Khalistan referendum - Radio Pakistan.
Replies
0
Views
647
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom