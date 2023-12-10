What's new

Key takeaways for Pakistan following the India-China conflict of 2020

JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2022
530
1
887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
  • China INVITED Pakistan to put joint military pressure on India in 2020, but the Bajwa-Khan administration, who had adopted a pacifist policy against internal and external security threats, refused, instead appeasing India to create an environment where the 2021 LoC ceasefire could be signed.
  • However, the popular Pakistan-hate-centric ideology of BJP means New Delhi will likely never seek peace with Pakistan. Even the 2021 LoC ceasefire agreement has faced much criticism in India.
  • India has shifted one of three strike corps from the border with Pakistan to being a China-centric mountain force
  • India, even in a two front war, considers Pakistan to be the primary front where it will take offensive action. However, its ability to do so with diluted forces is questionable.
  • India has stockpiled ammunition for 10 days of war with Pakistan.
  • In a two front war, India's obective would be minimizing territorial losses. Its ability to do so against China in particular is doubtful, considering the events of 2020-2021
  • Despite BJP's Pakistan-centric threats to revoke India's NFU policy, India would NOT use nuclear weapons in a two front war, because it would need international support to fight China.

It can reasonably be concluded that India would be defeated in a two front war with Pakistan and China.

The question arises, why has Pakistan in 1962 and 2020 failed to realize the strategic benefits of increased military cooperation with China? Unlike the US and Europe, which have historically been unreliable allies who left Pakistan to fight India alone (and most recently to clean up their mess in Afghanistan), China has INVITED Pakistan to participate in joint military action against India.

Would a hot headed COAS like Gen. Zia-ul-Haq appease India in a two front situation as Gen. Bajwa did?

www.stimson.org

The Challenge of a Two-Front War: India’s China-Pakistan Dilemma • Stimson Center

Despite statements to the contrary, India’s military remains resource-constrained, overstretched, and vulnerable to a two-front threat from China and Pakistan.
www.stimson.org www.stimson.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

N
  • Locked
Pakistan Army Runs Out Of Fuel; Suspends All Military Drills & War Exercises Till Year End
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
5K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Zarvan
India ready for Pakistan-China threat? Former Army Chief Gen Naravane on two-front war
Replies
10
Views
559
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan vows befitting response to India at ‘time and place of its choosing’
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
5K
IceCold
IceCold
Signalian
Forging a Stronger Bond: The Pakistan Army's Vital Role in Strengthening Pakistan-China Relations
Replies
0
Views
752
Signalian
Signalian
GamoAccu
Xi has picked a border fight with India that China cannot win
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
2K
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom