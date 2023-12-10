Key takeaways for Pakistan following the India-China conflict of 2020

- China INVITED Pakistan to put joint military pressure on India in 2020, but the Bajwa-Khan administration, who had adopted a pacifist policy against internal and external security threats, refused, instead appeasing India to create an environment where the 2021 LoC ceasefire could be signed.
- However, the popular Pakistan-hate-centric ideology of BJP means New Delhi will likely never seek peace with Pakistan. Even the 2021 LoC ceasefire agreement has faced much criticism in India.
- India has shifted one of three strike corps from the border with Pakistan to being a China-centric mountain force
- India, even in a two front war, considers Pakistan to be the primary front where it will take offensive action. However, its ability to do so with diluted forces is questionable.
- India has stockpiled ammunition for 10 days of war with Pakistan.
- In a two front war, India's obective would be minimizing territorial losses. Its ability to do so against China in particular is doubtful, considering the events of 2020-2021
- Despite BJP's Pakistan-centric threats to revoke India's NFU policy, India would NOT use nuclear weapons in a two front war, because it would need international support to fight China.
It can reasonably be concluded that India would be defeated in a two front war with Pakistan and China.
The question arises, why has Pakistan in 1962 and 2020 failed to realize the strategic benefits of increased military cooperation with China? Unlike the US and Europe, which have historically been unreliable allies who left Pakistan to fight India alone (and most recently to clean up their mess in Afghanistan), China has INVITED Pakistan to participate in joint military action against India.
Would a hot headed COAS like Gen. Zia-ul-Haq appease India in a two front situation as Gen. Bajwa did?
