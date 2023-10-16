What's new

Kenya, China sign MOU to modernize power systems

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,190
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Kenya, China sign MOU to modernize power systems​


By Prudence Wanza

October 16, 2023

The partnership will focus on optimizing the flexibility and reliability of Kenya’s electrical power systems with an aim to modernize power generation methods, transmission lines, distribution lines and substations.

“Witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya and China’s Energy International Group,” said Ruto.

The President underscored the importance of renewable energy in addressing the global challenge of climate change.

“Renewable energy is the definite power source for the future of humanity. Leveraging China’s technology will enhance our renewable energy production and position Kenya favourably for investment as the world transitions to renewable energy because of climate change,” he stated

Ruto, who is currently on a three-day state visit in China, arrived on Sunday to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Summit.

He is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the summit, which will be attended by other heads of state.

The address will be centered on “ The Digital Economy as a new source of growth”, highlighting Kenya’s advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and innovation.

www.kbc.co.ke

Kenya, China sign MOU to modernize power systems - KBC

President William Ruto on Monday oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya and China’s Energy International Group. The partnership will focus on optimizing the flexibility and reliability of Kenya’s electrical power systems with an aim to modernize power generation...
www.kbc.co.ke www.kbc.co.ke
 

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Arabia, US sign MoU for corridor linking Asia, Gulf, Europe: Everything to know
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
95
Views
4K
A Voice of Reason
A
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Does US embrace mean end of Kenya’s pro-China ‘Look East’ policy?
Replies
1
Views
518
huanghong
H
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Kenya to Buy Oil Using Local Currency Instead of US Dollars
Replies
0
Views
390
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Turkey, China near agreement on nuclear power plant
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The SC
Saudi to award nuclear reactor contracts ‘very soon’
Replies
7
Views
659
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom