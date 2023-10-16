beijingwalker
Kenya, China sign MOU to modernize power systems
By Prudence Wanza
October 16, 2023
The partnership will focus on optimizing the flexibility and reliability of Kenya’s electrical power systems with an aim to modernize power generation methods, transmission lines, distribution lines and substations.
“Witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya and China’s Energy International Group,” said Ruto.
The President underscored the importance of renewable energy in addressing the global challenge of climate change.
“Renewable energy is the definite power source for the future of humanity. Leveraging China’s technology will enhance our renewable energy production and position Kenya favourably for investment as the world transitions to renewable energy because of climate change,” he stated
Ruto, who is currently on a three-day state visit in China, arrived on Sunday to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Summit.
He is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the summit, which will be attended by other heads of state.
The address will be centered on “ The Digital Economy as a new source of growth”, highlighting Kenya’s advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and innovation.
