Keeping Hope Alive but still Thank you Everyone.

Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2011
- Messages
- 54,486
- Reaction score
- 87
- Country
- Location
I am still hoping and praying that we don't lose this forum. I have spent more time here than other social media platforms after I joined it in 2011. Still thank you everyone. Whenever I was worried or going through problem or not or even through good times, I have spent my time here. Thank You @WebMaster for creating this and I really hope and wish you don't close it and it continues. Also Thank you for to everyone who helped me participate. Who helped me learn, who had good mature debates with me. Still, my duas are that this forum continues with same people who are running it.