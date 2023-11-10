What's new

Kazakhstan, China sign uranium deal

AFP Published November 10, 2023

ALMATY: Kazakhstan, the world’s top uranium producer, announced on Thursday a long-term deal to supply the radioactive metal to China, as the resource-rich Central Asian country steps up cooperation with Beijing.
The deal was struck between the national atomic company, Kazatomprom, and China National Uranium Corporation Limited to deliver an unspecified amount of natural uranium concentrate, which is used in the nuclear fuel cycle.

“Volumes and specific contract terms cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality and commercial sensitivity,” Kazatomprom said in a statement.

“This contract with a major Chinese energy company will contribute to meeting China’s growing need for clean, net zero energy, while strengthening the historic long-term relationships between the two countries in the nuclear industry,” the company said.

