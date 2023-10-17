What's new

Kazakh President Toqaev revisits his Alma Mater, Beijing Language and Culture University in Beijing

Kazakh President Toqaev revisits his Alma Mater, Beijing Language and Culture University in Beijing

He talks to the Kazakh students studying in China in Chinese, telling them that he studied there some 40 years ago and used to always hang out at Wudaokou 五道口and Sidaokou 四道口when he was a student of Beijing Language and Culture University. now the school and the whole area has changed beyond his recognition, everything is so beautiful and so modern.

 

