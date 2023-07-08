What's new

Kashmiri fighters attack in South India

The Resistance Front conducted an assasination operation in South India against a high value target, an ex DGP war criminal. Due to a mishap, the mine planted failed to detonate.

Although the operation was a failure, it sets the precedent for a new chapter in the Kashmir resistance where targets are eliminated deep inside enemy territory, and serves as an equaliser to Indian forces being deployed inside Kashmir.
 

