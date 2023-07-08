Kashmiri fighters attack in South India

arjunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2020
- Messages
- 2,924
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
The Resistance Front conducted an assasination operation in South India against a high value target, an ex DGP war criminal. Due to a mishap, the mine planted failed to detonate.
Although the operation was a failure, it sets the precedent for a new chapter in the Kashmir resistance where targets are eliminated deep inside enemy territory, and serves as an equaliser to Indian forces being deployed inside Kashmir.
