What's new

Kashmir: Soldier hailing from Kashmir goes missing after historic Muharram procession in Srinagar

S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2022
Messages
903
Reaction score
-12
Country
India
Location
India
Kashmir: Soldier hailing from Kashmir goes missing after historic Muharram procession in Srinagar

www.google.com

Soldier on leave goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam; fearing abduction, mother releases video seeking his safe return

A joint search operation has been launched by the J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces to trace Javid Ahmad Wani.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Indian Army jawan goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, reports claim blood found in his car

Javed Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later around 8pm on Saturday.
www.google.com www.google.com


www.google.com

Kashmir Soldier Back Home On Leave Goes Missing, Blood Strained Car Found; Mother Makes Emotional Appeal

The soldier went missing on Saturday evening in mysterious circumstances from his native Asthal village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Security forces have launched a massive manhunt to locate him and the whole area has been cordoned off.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Similar threads

S
Kashmir Muharram procession held in Srinagar after 3 decades; LG Sinha says street violence in Kashmir now history
Replies
1
Views
82
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination
Homo Sapiens
How Indian Media Mainstreamed The ‘Land Jihad’ Propaganda
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Jeeten Parikh
J
N
G20 meetings conclude with delegates’ day out in Srinagar
Replies
2
Views
283
Kuru
Kuru
N
Shikara rides, tourism talks: G20 sets sail in Srinagar
Replies
1
Views
287
NG Missile Vessels
N
hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
285
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom