Kashmir: Soldier hailing from Kashmir goes missing after historic Muharram procession in Srinagar
Soldier on leave goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam; fearing abduction, mother releases video seeking his safe return
A joint search operation has been launched by the J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces to trace Javid Ahmad Wani.
Indian Army jawan goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, reports claim blood found in his car
Javed Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later around 8pm on Saturday.
Kashmir Soldier Back Home On Leave Goes Missing, Blood Strained Car Found; Mother Makes Emotional Appeal
The soldier went missing on Saturday evening in mysterious circumstances from his native Asthal village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Security forces have launched a massive manhunt to locate him and the whole area has been cordoned off.
