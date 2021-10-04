What's new

KASHMIR Report & Coverage | PTV .

Rollno21 said:
I thought out DD news was crap , but now I feel it's much better after watching this from PTV.
El Sidd said:
What are you disputing in this factual reporting?
SIPRA said:
They like programs of General Bakri, Major Arya etc etc etc.
AsianLion said:
Excellent facts based reporting, Telling the truth to the World!
Raj-Hindustani said:
It is not PTV reporting rather say, PTI reporting.

If leaders say, no space for opposition party in the national TV than RIP about others and also about India.

I still remember, Imran khan said that he will make PTV as similar as BBC News channel but didn't know, he meant to say PTI news channel, which only talks good about imran and RIP others..

Even after 10 years, does not matter internet working or not but they will tell the same line..
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445376605233221636
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510294435250114561
 
Lol this again.

As a Kashimiri Pandit ,
Muslims in general have lost the plot , the only people buying this ,are of the same doctrine,
That is why you see most muslims even from India congregate with other muslims of similar caliber here.

Hypocrisy and Victimhood don't go hand in hand.

The lessons of a proper education will slowly but surely help them realize for what they believe in is just makebelieve.
 
Modi shit propaganda is not acceptable anywhere in the world. The petition to request Cineplex (Canada) to immediately remove screenings of "The Kashmir Files" (an anti-Muslim Indian film factually incorrect) has exceeded more than twice the signatures! Cineplex Inc. has agreed to phase out the film from its theater chain. The most important thing that comes out of this is that Cineplex Inc. has been alerted to the fact that Modi's India is producing a new kind of toxic, Islamophobia genre of films, and so we hope that they will be more aware and sensitive to this problem in the future. American theaters are now in the line.
 
