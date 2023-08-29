"Kashmir" has been selected as venue for "Miss World 2023 Pageant"

pikkuboss
Ab Kashmir me hoga Bigini dance
Nice initiative though
More events and visitors , means more earning for locals.
You can't generalize entire country with incidents that happen here and thereI'm sure locals will be happy to earn
They still absolutely hate hindus
It's like explaining something to children, their is mass communal hate across India
So when a hindutva extremist police man murders Indian Muslims or a hindutva teacher beats Indian Muslim children
Or Hindutva mobs attack Indian Muslim localities or the state bulldozes their homes
This crap doesn't happen in a vacuum
Their is fear and loathing and anger and resentment bubbling across India in all communities and kashmiri understand exactly what's happening
You can't generalize entire country with incidents that happen here and there
We are 1.3 billion with so many differences, and flare ups are to be expected. Its not like this doesn't happen in so called homogenous societies, where it is termed as crime.
If it makes you feel happy and secure that they hate Hindus, its fine. As long as there is peace and no crime/violence/disturbance in society, everyone has the right to feel how they want in their minds and hearts.
Who we elect is our business franklyGeneralize a country that elected yogi and modi
Sure you can
What you have in Kashmir at the moment is mindless propaganda, controlled rallies, photo ops
But across India and across Kashmir you have relentless communal hate at the moment
That communalism always existed but you have a hindutva government now and the genie is out of the bottle
I speak to a lot of kashmiri, they are not blind and their animosity in India is building up to insurmountable levels
I will repeat their is mass hatred of hindus and India amongst Kashmiri
Oye saaley pajeet, are Pakistanis the ones talking about killing mullas if they don't shriek Jai Shri Ram in your country?Jahaan dekho bas hindu muslim start kar dete ho pakistani waale.. That we even don't care and consider..