What's new

"Kashmir" has been selected as venue for "Miss World 2023 Pageant"

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 28, 2016
Messages
1,213
Reaction score
-10
Country
India
Location
India
Nice initiative though

More events and visitors , means more earning for locals.
 
indushek said:
Nice initiative though

More events and visitors , means more earning for locals.
Click to expand...

I'm sure locals will be happy to earn

They still absolutely hate hindus

It's like explaining something to children, their is mass communal hate across India

So when a hindutva extremist police man murders Indian Muslims or a hindutva teacher beats Indian Muslim children

Or Hindutva mobs attack Indian Muslim localities or the state bulldozes their homes


This crap doesn't happen in a vacuum



Their is fear and loathing and anger and resentment bubbling across India in all communities and kashmiri understand exactly what's happening
 
hussain0216 said:
I'm sure locals will be happy to earn

They still absolutely hate hindus

It's like explaining something to children, their is mass communal hate across India

So when a hindutva extremist police man murders Indian Muslims or a hindutva teacher beats Indian Muslim children

Or Hindutva mobs attack Indian Muslim localities or the state bulldozes their homes


This crap doesn't happen in a vacuum



Their is fear and loathing and anger and resentment bubbling across India in all communities and kashmiri understand exactly what's happening
Click to expand...
You can't generalize entire country with incidents that happen here and there

We are 1.3 billion with so many differences, and flare ups are to be expected. Its not like this doesn't happen in so called homogenous societies, where it is termed as crime.

If it makes you feel happy and secure that they hate Hindus, its fine. As long as there is peace and no crime/violence/disturbance in society, everyone has the right to feel how they want in their minds and hearts.
 
indushek said:
You can't generalize entire country with incidents that happen here and there

We are 1.3 billion with so many differences, and flare ups are to be expected. Its not like this doesn't happen in so called homogenous societies, where it is termed as crime.

If it makes you feel happy and secure that they hate Hindus, its fine. As long as there is peace and no crime/violence/disturbance in society, everyone has the right to feel how they want in their minds and hearts.
Click to expand...

Generalize a country that elected yogi and modi

Sure you can


What you have in Kashmir at the moment is mindless propaganda, controlled rallies, photo ops


But across India and across Kashmir you have relentless communal hate at the moment

That communalism always existed but you have a hindutva government now and the genie is out of the bottle


I speak to a lot of kashmiri, they are not blind and their animosity in India is building up to insurmountable levels


I will repeat their is mass hatred of hindus and India amongst Kashmiri
 
hussain0216 said:
Generalize a country that elected yogi and modi

Sure you can


What you have in Kashmir at the moment is mindless propaganda, controlled rallies, photo ops


But across India and across Kashmir you have relentless communal hate at the moment

That communalism always existed but you have a hindutva government now and the genie is out of the bottle


I speak to a lot of kashmiri, they are not blind and their animosity in India is building up to insurmountable levels


I will repeat their is mass hatred of hindus and India amongst Kashmiri
Click to expand...
Who we elect is our business frankly

Sure if you say so, but I don't believe it. Let's agree to disagree.
 
hussain0216 said:
Generalize a country that elected yogi and modi

Sure you can


What you have in Kashmir at the moment is mindless propaganda, controlled rallies, photo ops


But across India and across Kashmir you have relentless communal hate at the moment

That communalism always existed but you have a hindutva government now and the genie is out of the bottle


I speak to a lot of kashmiri, they are not blind and their animosity in India is building up to insurmountable levels


I will repeat their is mass hatred of hindus and India amongst Kashmiri
Click to expand...
Again, hindu and muslim...

Bhai - isse badkar bhi, life me kuch hota hai.

Jahaan dekho bas hindu muslim start kar dete ho.. That we even don't care and consider..
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Jahaan dekho bas hindu muslim start kar dete ho pakistani waale.. That we even don't care and consider..
Click to expand...
Oye saaley pajeet, are Pakistanis the ones talking about killing mullas if they don't shriek Jai Shri Ram in your country?
 

Similar threads

D
The fight for beef as a democratic right | Freedom to Eat
Replies
1
Views
722
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
fatman17
S-2 - Options for the Pakistan Navy
2
Replies
23
Views
10K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom