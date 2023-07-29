What's new

Karnataka: Two Sangh Parivar members assault a Hindu police officer and sexually abuse his wife, assuming him to be a Muslim

BC Road: Sangh Parivar members assault police officer assuming him to be Muslim, arrested​

Vartha Bharati | 28-07-2023 | 22:49:00 IST

BC Road: Sangh Parivar members assault police officer assuming him to be Muslim, arrested

The arrested individuals were identified as Manish Poojari and Manjunath Acharya
Bantwal: In a disturbing incident of immoral policing, two individuals associated with the Sangh Parivar were arrested in Thumbe for their involvement in assaulting a police officer and his family, assuming that the officer was a Muslim and was accompanying a Hindu girl.

The arrested individuals were identified as Manish Poojari and Manjunath Acharya, both residents of Tumbe.

The incident occurred on the night of July 27 when Kumar Hanumantappa, a police officer posted at the Bantwal DYSP office, was returning home after having dinner at a hotel on BC Road with his wife and sister-in-law. As they were heading back, the accused, who were standing in front of a bar, began following them.

The accused, who were on a bike, stopped Kumar and he identified himself as a police officer. However, they refused to listen and made derogatory remarks, claiming he was not a policeman but a member of the Beary community. Ignoring Kumar's explanations, they continued to behave aggressively and issued threats, as stated in Kumar's complaint.

Additionally, a complaint was filed against the accused for filming a video of Kumar's wife and attempting to molest her.

The Bantwal city police station has registered a case against the accused for obstructing the duty of a policeman, and for molesting and assaulting Kumar and his family. Following initial investigations the police team have arrested both the accused and are further investigating the matter.
 

