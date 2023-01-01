What's new

Karachi: the city of the dead. Politics & Problems

Really sad state of affairs.

Alot of good people did a runner abroad from Karachi seeing the situation deteriorate. The rich families invested heavily in property market of UAE looking for a safe haven and hedge against the deteriorating Rupee. Some textile mills setup their shop in Bangladesh. The gold businessmen went towards UAE, Oman.

Listen to Junaid Akram podcast with Tabish.

Karachi has been raped left and right. Destroyed infrastructure, mafias, load shedding, political interference etc. The public do the best with what they have. I see Karachiites working their asses off to make ends meet.

Politically, the MQM and PPP screwed over Karachi big time. They voted PTI with much fanfare but seems like there was too much focus on Punjab. (A case for 1 province deciding who takes federal government). Plus, the PTI Sindh chapter are downright useless and have nothing to show for.

The city alone generates almost half of Pakistan’s revenue. But overall a bleak picture.
 
but i thought mqm was the reason before? now what?

python-000 said:
all thanks to Zardari corrupt & criminals mafia & those who bring this Cancer in this poor City Karachi, Pakistan.
this is old new one is this

I urge the Karachiites to refrain from the electoral process as means of showing solidarity with the 10 million people left stateless by the recent census.
 
El Sidd said:
I urge the Karachiites to refrain from the electoral process as means of showing solidarity with the 10 million people left stateless by the recent census.
And who are you? lol
 
AZ1 said:
And who are you? lol
A Karachiite.

I am just not comfortable with 10 million unaccounted humans dwelling with me in the city. This massacre of human rights of neighbours is a grave sin for which I seek forgiveness from the Almighty.
 

