Karachi lost it again.

Areesh said: You still blaming Karachiites?



While it is establishment and PPP alliance that you should be blaming



Voting PTI or anyone else won't change anything till this alliance exists Click to expand...

I blame everyone. Establishment and PPP are a reality that won't change. Karachiites need to adapt or they will get swept under the rug.Tell me, how many times has MQM sided with PPP and what did it get for Karachi?It sided with PPP in 2008 and watched quietly as Zardari gradually took away the autonomy of local government and turned the Karachi into the city of flies.It ditched PTI and helped bring down Imran Khan to give us the current PDM. What did Karachi gain from this?Karachiites ignored PTI work in repavement of roads, new sewage lines, new water lines all done on federal funds. They ignored green line metro bus completion, KCR restarting after 30 years, K-IV water project, Karachi Port & rail enhancements, removal of illegal encroachments causing flooding, etc. It tried to build a new city Bundal Island, but PPP pulled the Sindh card. PTI failed to deliver as promised, but still did something.Instead of supporting PTI which did the most work in the last 20 years, they voted for JI to teach PTI a lesson for not doing enough. What did they gain from this? What is JI going to do aside from protesting PPP usurping votes?