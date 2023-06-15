What's new

Karachi lost it again.

I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his whole tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
 
I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his soul tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
Karachi is divided
A good chunk still supports PPPP and useless JI WITH no federal clout
 
I think there must be something in the air, that causes Karachiites and Sindhis to have a heavy aneurysm once voting time comes about, leading to them voting for future oppressors rather than well-wishers
 
Pakistan k Piary logon, aapko Sindh Mubarak, aapko Pakistan Mubarak.
 
I think there must be something in the air, that causes Karachiites and Sindhis to have a heavy aneurysm once voting time comes about, leading to them voting for future oppressors rather than well-wishers
Karachi is divided ethnically
They hate each other and blame each other

Mahjirs (self called mahjir since they were borned in Karachi not India) hate pushtoons (though many can't speak pushto now), Sindhis(proud of their heritage not sure what that means) hate both the pushtoons and mahjirs and then there are liberals..that hate the rest..

On this whole achaar the winner is PPPP And losers are KARACHITES

Never seen such a disconnect city

There are hindko pushto speakers in Peshawar.. multiethnic in Lahore but we don't see this kind of self division

We may pretend that PPPP doesn't get votes but don't fool around we all know they get a good 30-40% votes and that's enough for them to "fix" the system
 
This is the fault of Karachiites. What did they think they were going to achieve by supporting JI over PTI? It has no clout, no presence in the center. At least PTI was able to redirect federal funds towards districts in Karachi. JI won't even have money or control to do anything. Their purpose was to steal PTI votes and then cede that space to PPP.

Watch. They will protest and then fade away into nothingness. Meanwhile PPP will rule Karachi. JI is the most useless party. Always making the stupidest decisions.
 
Karachi is divided
A good chunk still supports PPPP and useless JI WITH no federal clout
Not even a single person supporting this corruption crimenals mafia in Karachi unfortunately this is a occupied City of PAKISTAN by PPP mafia (corruption & regging khapay)...

I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his whole tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
Ya syasat NAHI zalalat hai or Karachi ka logon ka haqook par khula daka hai...
 
This is the fault of Karachiites. What did they think they were going to achieve by supporting JI over PTI? It has no clout, no presence in the center. At least PTI was able to redirect federal funds towards districts in Karachi. JI won't even have money or control to do anything. Their purpose was to steal PTI votes and then cede that space to PPP.

Watch. They will protest and then fade away into nothingness. Meanwhile PPP will rule Karachi. JI is the most useless party. Always making the stupidest decisions.

Watch. They will protest and then fade away into nothingness. Meanwhile PPP will rule Karachi. JI is the most useless party. Always making the stupidest decisions.
You still blaming Karachiites?

While it is establishment and PPP alliance that you should be blaming

Voting PTI or anyone else won't change anything till this alliance exists
 
Sorry sad state of affairs, while the world mega cities are rapidly improving, unfortunately Karachi is stuck in quagmire with no light at the other end of tunnel.
 
You still blaming Karachiites?

While it is establishment and PPP alliance that you should be blaming

Voting PTI or anyone else won't change anything till this alliance exists
I am not blaming Karachi people
I am just saying they voted for JI, PPPP and PTI
Sir I have dozens of friends from Karachi
Half of them support PPPP.

go watch you tube videos there plenty of surveys available
 
You still blaming Karachiites?

While it is establishment and PPP alliance that you should be blaming

Voting PTI or anyone else won't change anything till this alliance exists
I blame everyone. Establishment and PPP are a reality that won't change. Karachiites need to adapt or they will get swept under the rug.

Tell me, how many times has MQM sided with PPP and what did it get for Karachi?

It sided with PPP in 2008 and watched quietly as Zardari gradually took away the autonomy of local government and turned the Karachi into the city of flies.

It ditched PTI and helped bring down Imran Khan to give us the current PDM. What did Karachi gain from this?

Karachiites ignored PTI work in repavement of roads, new sewage lines, new water lines all done on federal funds. They ignored green line metro bus completion, KCR restarting after 30 years, K-IV water project, Karachi Port & rail enhancements, removal of illegal encroachments causing flooding, etc. It tried to build a new city Bundal Island, but PPP pulled the Sindh card. PTI failed to deliver as promised, but still did something.

Instead of supporting PTI which did the most work in the last 20 years, they voted for JI to teach PTI a lesson for not doing enough. What did they gain from this? What is JI going to do aside from protesting PPP usurping votes?
 
I blame everyone. Establishment and PPP are a reality that won't change. Karachiites need to adapt or they will get swept under the rug.

Tell me, how many times has MQM sided with PPP and what did it get for Karachi?

It sided with PPP in 2008 and watched quietly as Zardari gradually took away the autonomy of local government and turned the Karachi into the city of flies.

It ditched PTI and helped bring down Imran Khan to give us the current PDM. What did Karachi gain from this?

Karachiites ignored PTI work in repavement of roads, new sewage lines, new water lines all done on federal funds. They ignored green line metro bus completion, KCR restarting after 30 years, K-IV water project, Karachi Port & rail enhancements, removal of illegal encroachments causing flooding, etc. It tried to build a new city Bundal Island, but PPP pulled the Sindh card. PTI failed to deliver as promised, but still did something.

Instead of supporting PTI which did the most work in the last 20 years, they voted for JI to teach PTI a lesson for not doing enough. What did they gain from this? What is JI going to do aside from protesting PPP usurping votes?
Thanks for summing up the issue

Also keep in mind that PPPP voters stayed with PPPP. JI TOOK votes form PTI

A good chunk of people vote for PPP

Those who say otherwise should grab a mic and walk in lyari before you can be robbed ask around and you will see plenty of jiyalas
Mostly because they hate mahjirs and pushtoons so they will vote for PPPP
 
I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his whole tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
Ya syasat NAHI zalalat hai or Karachi ka logon ka haqook par khula daka hai...
I am not blaming Karachi people
I am just saying they voted for JI, PPPP and PTI
Sir I have dozens of friends from Karachi
Half of them support PPPP.

go watch you tube videos there plenty of surveys available
Oh yes PPP funded fake surveys...
 

