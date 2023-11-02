Karachi : Father killed 8 year old son for not calling him abbu

Kingdom come
The body of 8-year-old Aman was found in Buffalo Colony of Karachi on October 18. The child's father filed a missing case in Saudabad police station on October 23.
The investigating authorities say that during the investigation it was revealed that the child was killed by his father Amir. The accused had tortured and killed the child on October 17 and dumped the body in the buffalo colony
ابو نہ پکارنے پر باپ کے ہاتھوں 8 سالہ بیٹا قتل
ملزم نے 17 اکتوبر کو تشدد کر کے بچے کو قتل کیا تھا اور لاش بھینس کالونی میں پھینک دی تھی۔
