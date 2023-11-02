What's new

Karachi : Father killed 8 year old son for not calling him abbu

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

The body of 8-year-old Aman was found in Buffalo Colony of Karachi on October 18. The child's father filed a missing case in Saudabad police station on October 23.
The investigating authorities say that during the investigation it was revealed that the child was killed by his father Amir. The accused had tortured and killed the child on October 17 and dumped the body in the buffalo colony

urdu.geo.tv

ابو نہ پکارنے پر باپ کے ہاتھوں 8 سالہ بیٹا قتل

ملزم نے 17 اکتوبر کو تشدد کر کے بچے کو قتل کیا تھا اور لاش بھینس کالونی میں پھینک دی تھی۔
urdu.geo.tv urdu.geo.tv

@hatehs
 
Seems something like what jews would do to pajeets once their messiah would appear
 
Leave it, man.

let hibduluah make his threads, why get in the mud ?
 

