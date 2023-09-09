Justice Isa invites

ghazi52
Correspondent
September 09, 2023
Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has invited his fellow judges to a dinner after taking oath as the chief justice of Pakistan.
According to sources, Justice Isa's dinner invitation has been given for Sept 17.
Official invitations from Justice Isa and his wife have been received by the judges.
Incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has also been invited to the dinner.
CJP Bandial is set to retire on Sept 16. In his place, Justice Isa will assume the post of chief justice of Pakistan.
