What's new

Justice Isa coming

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,220
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Justice Isa invites fellow judges to dinner​

According to sources, incoming chief justice’s dinner invitation has been given for Sept 17

Correspondent
September 09, 2023


Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has invited his fellow judges to a dinner after taking oath as the chief justice of Pakistan.

According to sources, Justice Isa's dinner invitation has been given for Sept 17.


Official invitations from Justice Isa and his wife have been received by the judges.
Incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has also been invited to the dinner.

CJP Bandial is set to retire on Sept 16. In his place, Justice Isa will assume the post of chief justice of Pakistan.
 
ghazi52 said:
.,.,

Justice Isa invites fellow judges to dinner​

According to sources, incoming chief justice’s dinner invitation has been given for Sept 17

Correspondent
September 09, 2023


Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has invited his fellow judges to a dinner after taking oath as the chief justice of Pakistan.

According to sources, Justice Isa's dinner invitation has been given for Sept 17.


Official invitations from Justice Isa and his wife have been received by the judges.
Incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has also been invited to the dinner.

CJP Bandial is set to retire on Sept 16. In his place, Justice Isa will assume the post of chief justice of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
That title though, it is perfect innuendo. dude the hell u were thinking with the title?
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
CJP Bandial allows withdrawal of curative review against Isa
Replies
1
Views
328
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
CJ Bandial, Justice Isa shrug off impression of divisions in judiciary
Replies
3
Views
590
Jango
Jango
ghazi52
Contempt plea filed against justices Isa and Masood
Replies
0
Views
319
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
CJP put apex court judges in a bind, says Justice Isa
Replies
0
Views
375
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
Will CJ pass coercive orders before retirement?
Replies
0
Views
259
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom