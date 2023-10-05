What's new

Justice done after 11 years, Chinese Tibetan athlete given gold medal of 2012 Olympics in Hangzhou

Justice done after 11 years, Chinese Tibetan athlete given gold medal of 2012 Olympics in Hangzhou


Chinese race walkers receives reallocated Olympic gold medals in HangzhouAfter 11 years, The 32-year-old Tibetan Chinese race walker Qieyang, 切阳什姐，who just grabbed a 35km race walk mixed team gold medal at the Asiad on Wednesday morning, was given the gold medal of women's 20km race walk at 2012 London Olympic Games after the original top two athletes had been stripped of their medals for doping successively.

The fifth finisher in that race was also disqualified for doping.China's Liu and Lyu, originally ranked fourth and sixth in London, were given the silver and bronze accordingly.

The medal reallocation ceremony was held in the Hangzhou Olympic Center Stadium, the venue for athletics competition of the 19th Asiad.
 

