What's new

Judge on Vacation , while innocent man Imran Khan is in prison so he can't get bail

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 8, 2009
Messages
37,385
Reaction score
68
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
On what ground a Innocent Man can be kept in Prison for Weeks and Weeks and now months ??? The judges keep going on vacation ?!!

Islamic Republic of Pakistan's constitution
Imran Khan not allowed to be at home , have meal at home or live at home because someone filed a bogus case against him and Judge is on VACATION

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698631545475494025

Translation:
Imran Khan (Prime Minister of Pakistan , legitimate Prime Minister)
It is injustice , that Imran Khan's case for bail & release are not being heard
The application has been assigned intentionally to the judge who has gone on 2 week a vacation

Imran Khan is in Prison only because of "Allegation" and suspicion.

The substitute judge , refuses to listen to case for bail 7 release because he claims he has no power to listen to case


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698611973523398945


Translation
Pervis Ilahi (Ex Governer of Punjab Province) in Prison , and he is told the judge who was to listen to his case , he is not available because he is on a "Special Mission to Balochistan"
 
Last edited:
PMLN and establishment want him to keep in jail, even if they keep IK house arrest , still he has access to world media. Now he is totally cut off from rest of the world. This is last opportunity to keep him away from public appurtenances or interaction with foreign media.

Also Saudi crown prince not coming to Pakistan........... wonder why....
 
What childish tactics they have to revert to ..

Just goes on to show, how absolutely devoid of rhyme and reason these corrupt a$$ holes are ...
Pojis and the PDM idiots.
 
Just imagine this scenario in USA

If USA Army general was , putting a Republican Leader in Prison and also putting other Republican leaders in Jail and then not listening to their cases in court

How bizarre this whole satuation is
 
Law of diminishing marginal utility. Imran would be pretty comfortable in Jail. These guys need to find some other method now.
 
This behavior is nothing new
When average Pakistani person goes to Federal offices to get any work / paperwork done

They are continuously sent from one window to other window or one branch to other branch until bribe is paid , or else a task which should take 1 hour takes 2 weeks to complete
 
The only glimmer of hope is a Lawyers Movement that places presssure on the khaki oppressors.

There is a "All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference" scheduled for tomorrow, with Bar Councils attending from across Pakistan.

Let's see if there is any common ground there for a unified response that pushes back on the current martial law.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ATC dismisses PTI chairman’s interim bail in seven cases
Replies
1
Views
98
EternalMortal
E
HAIDER
Imran’s concern regarding lack of privacy in Attock Jail toilet ‘genuine’: judge
2
Replies
15
Views
542
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan apologises again in female judge threatening case
Replies
1
Views
167
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
Cash GK
This retired gerneral is saying Imran khan will be disqualify and sent to prison.
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Hero786
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Take me out, I don't want to remain in jail,' Imran Khan tells lawyers
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom