Judge on Vacation , while innocent man Imran Khan is in prison so he can't get bail

On what ground a Innocent Man can be kept in Prison for Weeks and Weeks and now months ??? The judges keep going on vacation ?!!
Imran Khan not allowed to be at home , have meal at home or live at home because someone filed a bogus case against him and Judge is on VACATION
