Jubo League wants ban on BNP's politics, submits memorandum to EC

Jubo League wants ban on BNP's politics, submits memorandum to EC​

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 10 Aug 2023, 07: 57

Jubo League general secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan handed over the memorandum to EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam demanding ban on BNP politics on Thursday afternoon

Jubo League general secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan handed over the memorandum to EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam demanding ban on BNP politics on Thursday afternoonCollected
Ruling Awami League's associate organisation Jubo League has submitted a a memorandum to election commission demanding a ban on politics of BNP.

Jubo League general secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan handed over the memorandum to EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Thursday afternoon.

The organisation also sent memoranda to home ministry, foreign ministry and law ministry.
After submitting the memorandum, Jubo League secretary Mainul Hossain Khan told journalists BNP wants to create a reign of terror in the country at the behest of Tarique Rahman.

Demanding posthumous trial of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Mainul said Ziaur Rahman trampled democracy and human rights in the country by killing Bangabandhu in 1975. The party burnt people to death in the name of hartal and blockade under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Tarique Rahman again unleashing violence when the country is marching forward.

Jubo League secretary said BNP wants to show Bangladesh as a failed state to the foreigners.

The politics of terrorism would continue in the country as long as BNP's politics exists, he added.

