What's new

JPMorgan’s bold forecast: India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,435
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
JPMorgan's Managing Director of Asia Pacific Equity Research, James Sullivan, sees India becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027, with its GDP more than doubling to $7 trillion by 2030.

“I would argue very strong long-term tactical drivers that make India a key overweight from a structural perspective from JPMorgan,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sullivan expects the manufacturing contribution to India's GDP to rise to nearly 25% from 17% and exports to more than double, to over a trillion dollars.

From a longer-term perspective, we see massive changes in the overall structure of the Indian economy, which present clear opportunities for sector selection within what we think will be a strong overall market," he said.

www.google.com

JPMorgan’s bold forecast: India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027, reach $7 trillion by 2030

James Sullivan, the Managing Director of Asia Pacific Equity Research at JPMorgan, provided valuable perspectives on the evolving dynamics of the Indian and Chinese economies. Predicting a substantial increase in India's manufacturing GDP and providing insights into China's economic path, he...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
This is very likely because Japan and Germany are a downward trajectory right now.
 

Similar threads

N
India may well be on track to becoming world's third largest economy
Replies
6
Views
351
Mrityunjay Rai
Mrityunjay Rai
beijingwalker
India aiming to beat China to become world's No1 automobile maker by 2027: Nitin Gadkari
Replies
5
Views
243
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
INDIAPOSITIVE
India to be $30 trillion economy by 2050 with per capita income of $21,000
2
Replies
20
Views
395
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
StraightEdge
  • Article
Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase
Replies
0
Views
405
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
J.P.Morgan, ANZ raise 2023 China GDP forecast
Replies
0
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom