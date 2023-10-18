NG Missile Vessels
JPMorgan's Managing Director of Asia Pacific Equity Research, James Sullivan, sees India becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027, with its GDP more than doubling to $7 trillion by 2030.
“I would argue very strong long-term tactical drivers that make India a key overweight from a structural perspective from JPMorgan,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Sullivan expects the manufacturing contribution to India's GDP to rise to nearly 25% from 17% and exports to more than double, to over a trillion dollars.
From a longer-term perspective, we see massive changes in the overall structure of the Indian economy, which present clear opportunities for sector selection within what we think will be a strong overall market," he said.
JPMorgan’s bold forecast: India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027, reach $7 trillion by 2030
James Sullivan, the Managing Director of Asia Pacific Equity Research at JPMorgan, provided valuable perspectives on the evolving dynamics of the Indian and Chinese economies. Predicting a substantial increase in India's manufacturing GDP and providing insights into China's economic path, he...
