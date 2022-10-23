What's new

Journalist Arshad Sharif martyred in Kenya

One by one they are taking out the patriots meanwhile the pacifist leader is still looking at Gate 4 to get the throne back. Its time to put the leash on the mad dog or every patriot will be made example of.
 
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Alaihe Rajioun.
so sad may Allah give him jannah
 
I just opened Twitter and this was the first thing I saw and thought it's some fake accounts.

What happened? He was living in Dubai these days no?
 
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Alaihe Rajioun. Allah darjaat buland farmaye, Ameen.

It's time for these blood games to end now, any voice of criticism is shot down no matter how much patriotic that person is. Preparator should be brought to justice.
 
Guys guys guys

Fellas 😂😂

We all say the same thing about bringing them to justice or whatever blah blah

Lets be honest here. They will get away with it. And will always get away with it. Just like they have been for the last 70+ years.
 

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Aatif Mansaf Khan , embraced shadat (PTI Political Representative)
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
villageidiot
villageidiot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder
Replies
0
Views
137
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif’s widow, show producer
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Goenitz
Goenitz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif’s murder: Waqar, Khurram not cooperating with Pakistani investigators, say sources
Replies
0
Views
408
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
5K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom