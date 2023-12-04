JOIN NOW: New PDF Website. PDF is already starting to shutdown.

We've finally finished the groundworks for the new Pakistani Defence Forum. As it is still fairly new, we will need some time to make things look more neat and clear, and to make it faster and more fluid. The goal of this forum is to replicate PDF with a more modern user interference that also takes in mind our international members.
As you will all be the initial pioneers of this new forum, these are the steps to take:
Character location flags, country icons and graphic images, a live feed of posts, a post ranking system will be implemented gradually.
The following are some screenshots:
As you can see, we are aiming for as much of a similar feel as possible. The website URL is currently updating itself and is called defencepk.com This will be based in a US server, not in Pakistan.
Here are some high priority threads:
Gaza-Israel https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/gazaisrael-conflict-12787703?trail=15#3
Russia-Ukraine https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/russiaukraine-war-12787709?pid=1336455741
@Joe Shearer @Jango @waz @LeGenD @Dalit @Thunder.Storm @ThunderCat @Thunderlight @thunderr @thunderthunder
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Skull and Bones @Skull and Bones @RoadAmerica @Broccoli @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @Rusty2
@CIA Mole @cialistadalafil @Hamadshah @haman10 @Hamartia Antidote @Hamas @HAIDER @Haider Q @Haider66 @Haider862 @haiderabbasi321
@TheSolution @Meengla @waz @FuturePAF @Goenitz @VCheng @farok84 @PanzerKiel @Abid123 @PakFactor @Maula Jatt @SoulSpokesman @Maira La @nahtanbob @Bilal9 @Indos @LegionnairE @Foinikas @Dalit @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @ThunderCat @That Guy @REhorror @Asimzranger @AlKardai @LeGenD @NooriNuth @jhungary @313ghazi @Ali_Baba @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @LeGenD @iLION12345_1 @Mustang125 @Tipu7 @WebMaster @Khan_21 @Khan_patriot @Gomig-21 @Deino @MastanKhan @hussain0216 @PAKISTANFOREVER @Joe Shearer @lastofthepatriots @dBSPL @WarKa DaNG @siegecrossbow @serenity @IblinI @_Nabil_ @_NOBODY_ @__Jihadi__ @Mustang125 @musa.nadir04 @musti @Mustafazahid @Muhammad Imtiaz Anwar @CIA Mole @White and Green with M/S @Whirling_dervesh @Foinikas
@CallSignMaverick @callgirlsinlahore @Callservice
@HGV @Hack-Hook @SalarHack @SalarHaqq @Mehdipersian @GOGOVICTORIA @Viet @Smoke @Last starfighter @Laser @lastofthepatriots @Yawm al-qiyāma @Pak Nationalist @Pakisan @Pakistan001 @viewer @vira @IranDefence @Iranian_Patriot @Iranitaakharin @Iraqi soldier @falcon 1 @falcon 101 @falcon111 @Falcon26 @Falcon26 @Falcon29 @Falcon34 @Get Ya Wig Split @CallSignMaverick @callgirlsinlahore @Callservice @Fish @fisher1 @legacytiger @legacytiger18 @Trichy @trident2010 @TrippleH @TriptiD @Trisolaran @LegionnairE @legit_counterfei_plug @obj 705A
@aryadravida @aryobarzan @Arabwarrior @Mr Iran Eye @Mr.Green @Mr.JoJI @mr.robot @Mrabdul5656 @Mrc @mrfly911 @MrHyperForEver @Mrityunjay Rai @MrKashif @PakistaniandProud @Pakistani Fighter @Pakistan First @Pakistan Ka Beta @Pakistan001 @PAKISTANFOREVER @PDF @Mirzali Khan @Meengla @somsak @jauk @Stryker1982 @Strike X @Strike! @Mehdipersian @Homajon @SOHEIL @-=virus=- @Raj-Hindustani @raja khawar
@beijingwalker @Beidou2020 @beingoodisgood @Han Patriot @Han-Tang @Han93
@Indos @IndoUS @Gomig-21 @Black Vigo @Black.Mamba @LKJ86 @saif @Saiful Islam @saima Rasool @Saint.firewall @Babur Han @Baburfromsarmarkand @mudassar93 @khansaheeb @Gorgin Khan @calmenjoshua @mmkextreme_1
@MMM-E @Oublious
As you will all be the initial pioneers of this new forum, these are the steps to take:
- Go to: https://defencepk.discussion.community/ and then register. Be quick or you may lose your nametag.
- Get use to the forum layout and scroll around.
- You can start posting replicas of the more required threads that you deem important.
- It's best to use the website https://web.archive.org/save to archive the thread details in the opening post so that nothing is lost once PDF goes down.
- As a new forum, we will be looking for moderators. We will also be more lineate this time and give members from different countries moderator roles to mod their categories (IE: Iranian, Turkish, Arab, etc.).
- That's it. Just follow the rules and be nice. This forum will stay up indefinitely and is mostly for a migration from PDF so that the valuable content of this site is not lost.
- A usable chatroom.
- A functioning messaging system.
- A notification system.
- "Like, dislike" reactions.
- Easy editing by just hovering over the top right of your post.
- A side bar with easy access to country sections (IE, the Iranian, Indian or Turkish sections).
- Easily post X and YouTube videos this time without having to insert the media function or editing your URL.
- More features will come in due time.
- A workable mobile website.
Character location flags, country icons and graphic images, a live feed of posts, a post ranking system will be implemented gradually.
The following are some screenshots:
As you can see, we are aiming for as much of a similar feel as possible. The website URL is currently updating itself and is called defencepk.com This will be based in a US server, not in Pakistan.
Here are some high priority threads:
Gaza-Israel https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/gazaisrael-conflict-12787703?trail=15#3
Russia-Ukraine https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/russiaukraine-war-12787709?pid=1336455741
@Joe Shearer @Jango @waz @LeGenD @Dalit @Thunder.Storm @ThunderCat @Thunderlight @thunderr @thunderthunder
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Skull and Bones @Skull and Bones @RoadAmerica @Broccoli @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @Rusty2
@CIA Mole @cialistadalafil @Hamadshah @haman10 @Hamartia Antidote @Hamas @HAIDER @Haider Q @Haider66 @Haider862 @haiderabbasi321
@TheSolution @Meengla @waz @FuturePAF @Goenitz @VCheng @farok84 @PanzerKiel @Abid123 @PakFactor @Maula Jatt @SoulSpokesman @Maira La @nahtanbob @Bilal9 @Indos @LegionnairE @Foinikas @Dalit @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @ThunderCat @That Guy @REhorror @Asimzranger @AlKardai @LeGenD @NooriNuth @jhungary @313ghazi @Ali_Baba @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @LeGenD @iLION12345_1 @Mustang125 @Tipu7 @WebMaster @Khan_21 @Khan_patriot @Gomig-21 @Deino @MastanKhan @hussain0216 @PAKISTANFOREVER @Joe Shearer @lastofthepatriots @dBSPL @WarKa DaNG @siegecrossbow @serenity @IblinI @_Nabil_ @_NOBODY_ @__Jihadi__ @Mustang125 @musa.nadir04 @musti @Mustafazahid @Muhammad Imtiaz Anwar @CIA Mole @White and Green with M/S @Whirling_dervesh @Foinikas
@CallSignMaverick @callgirlsinlahore @Callservice
@HGV @Hack-Hook @SalarHack @SalarHaqq @Mehdipersian @GOGOVICTORIA @Viet @Smoke @Last starfighter @Laser @lastofthepatriots @Yawm al-qiyāma @Pak Nationalist @Pakisan @Pakistan001 @viewer @vira @IranDefence @Iranian_Patriot @Iranitaakharin @Iraqi soldier @falcon 1 @falcon 101 @falcon111 @Falcon26 @Falcon26 @Falcon29 @Falcon34 @Get Ya Wig Split @CallSignMaverick @callgirlsinlahore @Callservice @Fish @fisher1 @legacytiger @legacytiger18 @Trichy @trident2010 @TrippleH @TriptiD @Trisolaran @LegionnairE @legit_counterfei_plug @obj 705A
@aryadravida @aryobarzan @Arabwarrior @Mr Iran Eye @Mr.Green @Mr.JoJI @mr.robot @Mrabdul5656 @Mrc @mrfly911 @MrHyperForEver @Mrityunjay Rai @MrKashif @PakistaniandProud @Pakistani Fighter @Pakistan First @Pakistan Ka Beta @Pakistan001 @PAKISTANFOREVER @PDF @Mirzali Khan @Meengla @somsak @jauk @Stryker1982 @Strike X @Strike! @Mehdipersian @Homajon @SOHEIL @-=virus=- @Raj-Hindustani @raja khawar
@beijingwalker @Beidou2020 @beingoodisgood @Han Patriot @Han-Tang @Han93
@Indos @IndoUS @Gomig-21 @Black Vigo @Black.Mamba @LKJ86 @saif @Saiful Islam @saima Rasool @Saint.firewall @Babur Han @Baburfromsarmarkand @mudassar93 @khansaheeb @Gorgin Khan @calmenjoshua @mmkextreme_1
@MMM-E @Oublious
Last edited: