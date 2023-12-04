JOIN NOW: New PDF Website. PDF is already starting to shutdown.

What's new
We've finally finished the groundworks for the new Pakistani Defence Forum. As it is still fairly new, we will need some time to make things look more neat and clear, and to make it faster and more fluid. The goal of this forum is to replicate PDF with a more modern user interference that also takes in mind our international members.

As you will all be the initial pioneers of this new forum, these are the steps to take:

  1. Go to: https://defencepk.discussion.community/ and then register. Be quick or you may lose your nametag.
  2. Get use to the forum layout and scroll around.
  3. You can start posting replicas of the more required threads that you deem important.
    1. It's best to use the website https://web.archive.org/save to archive the thread details in the opening post so that nothing is lost once PDF goes down.
  4. As a new forum, we will be looking for moderators. We will also be more lineate this time and give members from different countries moderator roles to mod their categories (IE: Iranian, Turkish, Arab, etc.).
  5. That's it. Just follow the rules and be nice. This forum will stay up indefinitely and is mostly for a migration from PDF so that the valuable content of this site is not lost.
Some features that this new webpage will have are:

  1. A usable chatroom.
  2. A functioning messaging system.
  3. A notification system.
  4. "Like, dislike" reactions.
  5. Easy editing by just hovering over the top right of your post.
  6. A side bar with easy access to country sections (IE, the Iranian, Indian or Turkish sections).
  7. Easily post X and YouTube videos this time without having to insert the media function or editing your URL.
  8. More features will come in due time.
  9. A workable mobile website.

Character location flags, country icons and graphic images, a live feed of posts, a post ranking system will be implemented gradually.

The following are some screenshots:

1701690550670.png


1701690596329.png




1701690695627.png


1701691027513.png


As you can see, we are aiming for as much of a similar feel as possible. The website URL is currently updating itself and is called defencepk.com This will be based in a US server, not in Pakistan.

Here are some high priority threads:

Gaza-Israel https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/gazaisrael-conflict-12787703?trail=15#3

Russia-Ukraine https://defencepk.discussion.community/post/russiaukraine-war-12787709?pid=1336455741


jauk said:
Please confirm the new platform is pay for use? @RayKalm
The platform is free. However at the bottom you can find a "donation" icon if you'd like to contribute for our progress. We are also against running ads for a better experience for all.
 
RayKalm said:
The platform is free. However at the bottom you can find a "donation" icon if you'd like to contribute for our progress. We are also against running ads for a better experience for all, much like this website.
Better using Adds, nothing bad by doing it, even Twitter using adds to survive
 
you should have found a smaller domain. This is too long

It is easy to create a forum, anyone can do it without technical knowledge of IT. But it is difficult to maintain it. Best of luck mate

PS: For about 13 years I have deleted threads when they start advertising other forums and now here we are.. when almost nobody cares about it
 
@Hassan Al-Somal @Hold the door

Hyde said:
you should have found a smaller domain. This is too long

It is easy to create a forum, anyone can do it without technical knowledge of IT. But it is difficult to maintain it. Best of luck mate

PS: For about 13 years I have deleted threads when they start advertising other forums and now here we are.. when almost nobody cares about it
The domain name will be DefencePk.com, it is in progress.
 

