Join as a Commissioned Officer in Pakistan Air Force

Join PAF As GD Pilot After FSc & ICS/A-level Registration 2021
Join PAF As GD Pilot After FSc & ICS/A-level Registration 2021 Detailed Guide
Muhammd Shehzad Zafar
August 4, 2021
Join PAF as GD pilot is the dream of everyone, in this article we will provide you with some effective information that how you could be a part of it. The PAF has currently announced some permanent commission and short service commission for the induction paths, including the aeronautical engineering, GD Pilot, and AIR defence etc.
The students who have cleared BBA/ MBA, ICS/FSC, BS, engineering is eligible to apply. This article provides key information about the eligibility criteria, induction and admission details.
The calling of a GD pilot in the PAF is testing and exciting. The youngsters this institute require must have a significant level of insight, savvy instinct, mindfulness, readiness, solid nerves, fearlessness and persevering assurance to become battle pilots.
On the off-chance candidates that have these characteristics, join the PAF, and the trainers will prepare you to accomplish your objective. Toward the end, you become a youthful battle pilot.
JOIN PAF AS GD PILOT THROUGH PERMANENT COMMISSION
If you want to join PAF through permanent commission, you have the opportunity to serve the nation full time, that means until retirement age, which is 60 years. It is completely up to you whether to work until retirement or take early retirement.
GENDER REQUIREMENT
Male and Female both can Join Pak Army as GD Pilot After Intermediate. A permanent commission is available for male applicants only, and the short service commission is for female applicants.
Read
:- Join Pak Navy as PN Cadet
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA TO JOIN PAF AS GD PILOT
There are some standards for the students to join PAF as GD Pilot. Only the candidates who will fulfil this criterion will get admission in Pak Army. The eligibility criteria to Join PAF as GD Pilot are as follows:
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
- Unmarried males and females can apply only.
- The age of the untrained candidates can be within the range of 16-22 years.
- The student must have Pakistani Nationality. The domicile holders of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also eligible.
- A person who has dual nationalities must have to surrender the other nationalities.
- Height of the candidate must be Minimum 5 feet and 4 inches / 163 cm
- Weight must be according to the body mass index.
- The vision of the candidate must be 6/6 each eye without glasses.
INELIGIBILITIES
- A candidate must have passed with at least 60% marks in aggregate in any of the followings:
- (Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical/Computer Science)
- A ‘Level with Physics and Mathematics or Biology
- With Physics and any other two subjects, i.e. Math’s, Stat, Computer Science and Biology, after completing pre-medical, ICS or computer science students could apply for this post but scoring 60% is a must.
- Induction is done two times in a year, one in Feb-Mar for the GD Pilot and the next ad will be posted in Jun-July, this time for men only.
- A permanent commission is available for male applicants only, and the short service commission is for female applicants.
- After passing the test 2-year training as cadet and 2-year training as a pilot officer will give in PAF Risalpur. After completing the session, a 4-year degree of Air Management BS Aviation Sciences and Management will be awarded by AIR University ISL.
There are some criteria due to which the candidates cannot be selected as the GD pilots, it is as follows:
ENTRY TEST AND SYLLABUS FOR GD PILOT
- A candidate who is twice rejected by Inter-Services Selection Board (ISSB).
- A candidate Dismissed, Removed, Debarred from any Govt Services.
- Candidate who Tested within 120 days (four months) gap of the previous appearance in ISSB.
- Convicted in a Court of Law for any heinous offence (to be ascertained by the competent military authority).
- Dismissed/ Removed/ Debarred from Armed Forces, PAK Army, Navy, or PAF.
- Permanently UNFIT by Appeal Medical Board (AMB).
- The Candidate who withdrawn from any bonded Armed Forces college or From Armed Forces institution on disciplinary grounds.
- Those Who withdrawn, discharged, resigned, or purchase of commission from any Armed Forces officers Academy & Armed forces Training Institution on any ground.
FURTHER TESTS
- The syllabus that should be prepared for an entry test as GD Piolet includes English and Physics.
- Topics that should be covered in Physics are; Motion and Force, Power and Energy, Measurements, Heat and Thermodynamics, Electronics, Current, Physics of Solids, Dawn of Modern Physics, Atomic Spectra, Nuclear Physics, Circular Motion, Fluid Dynamics, Oscillations, Waves, Physical Optics, Optical Instruments, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Electromagnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Alternating, Vectors and Equilibrium.
PILOT OFFICERS
- GD pilot is the one most unique seat in PAF, ISSB test is the same for all army forces, but for the GD pilot candidates have to go through another medical test in Karachi. Here the ability of a person is tested either he could bear the pressure of being in the air, or have the ability to bear the pressure of gravity.
- After completing that test, air force took another intelligence test of the passed candidate; during this session, he has to make a decision in 2 or 3 Nano-seconds. As the GD pilot have to focus on different things at a time, he has to be mindful all the time. Thus, this test allows understanding either this person is able to take the right decision within the available time or not.
CUTTING EDGE BATTLE GROUPS
- The applicants who can fulfil the guidelines of general help preparing, flying and scholastics are dispatched as Pilot Officers in the GD pilot Branch of the PAP. The graduation march, an always remembered insight for the Aviation Cadets, denotes the finish of preparing at the Academy. They are presently prepared to join the Fighter Conversion Units where they further build up their flying abilities on additionally requesting and progressed fly aeroplane.
- After effectively finishing this change, the growing pilots are made a stride further, through Operations Conversion Unit, where they figure out how to ace the forefront battle aeroplane of the PAF. In these units, the pilots are exposed to a generally basic and developmental phase of preparing.
SELECTION PROCEDURE FOR GD PILOT
- After accomplishing the ideal principles of capability in the contender and operational change stages, the officials are presently able to join the cutting-edge battle groups of Air Force as youthful operational pilots. Strategic air backing to land powers and numerous different C3pes of wartime flying.
- In these groups, they keep on endeavouring day-and-night towards more significant levels of expert aptitude, so they may stay prepared to continue in the magnificent strides of the individuals who have set up extraordinary battling customs in the PAF before them.
- So, it is all data about the GD Pilot posting. One can join this field in a flicker of an eye since online information help has made everything simple. All offices distribute their paper just as via web-based media sites to mindful the individuals from all the posts, nobody botches the brilliant opportunity to apply in this or some other field.
- This field is huge and offers vocation openings after matric, halfway and graduation yet the applicant must have the option to handle with all issues agreeable and with the full dedication that he/she won’t become puzzled in the end since this field requires valiance and capacity.
The selection procedure of GD pilot based on different stages, it is as follows:
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
- The candidates can make online registration at the website of the PAF.
- After submitting the form, they can print their approved registration slip.
- They will give the academic test in English, Physics and E-testing.
- They have to pass the medical examination.
- After passing it, they will give an interview at PAF Information & selection centre.
- After passing it, the selected candidates will fill out the ISSB form and submit at the PAF Information & selection centre.
- The selected candidates will get the email or call from them. They will continue with the further procedure of ISSB test and interviews, final medical testing, selection by AHQ.
- The selected candidates will get the training for 3 years in the PAF Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur to become the GD pilot.
The required documents to join PAF as GD Pilots are:
- Original documents of Matric/ICS/FSc or Equivalent, matric Mark Sheet.
- Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for the age of 18 years and above.
- Computerized B-form with Guardian’s CNIC (Father or Mother) for under 18 candidates is necessary.
- One set of all attested photocopies of the above-mentioned documents.
- 3x Passport size coloured photos attested (front and back) by Principal, Class-1 Gazetted Officer.
- For the repeated candidates, original along with one photocopy of the not recommended letter of ISSB is necessary.