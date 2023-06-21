John Bolton calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is China

It is preposterous to equate Pakistan's craven subservience to the west with the rise of India, engineered by Indians for Indians to benefit India.

India never joined treaties like CENTO and SEATO. India did NOT fight in US wars , let US setup bases in India and allow the US to bomb its own people.

India DID NOT let the CIA rendition its own people to Guantanamo and get paid for it.

India received NOTHING FREE from the US , we always paid in cold hard currency for EVERY BIT of defence equipment we bought.

We are not resisting the Chinese on the LAC because of the USA.

We are resisting China's attempt at salami slicing Indian territories at the LAC and we would resist WITH OR WITHOUT the existence of the USA.

We fight our own wars not someone else's.

India CAN NEVER BE PERSUADED TO FIGHT FOR THE WEST OR THE EAST.

India is a Sovereign nation that serves India's interests and NO ONE ELSE'S and the Indian electorate would caste into oblivion any government that led India to fight for anyone else.



It is way way beyond the comprehension of every Pakistani what being sovereign is, having been slaves of the West or the Chinese or the Saudi's since birth.