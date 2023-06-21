John Bolton calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is China

INDIAPOSITIVE
Without spending a penny? You obviously have no idea how much US companies are investing here. Like every other day there is an announcement of a few hundred million USD or a billion dollar investment here and there. Most of it is not because india deserved it but simply because its the next best option to China.When a white man gives an Indian a pat on the back - the indian will feel empowered to try to reach for the stars to please its master. So frequently i have seen this recently in the UK. Indians will literally die for recognition from the white man.
In this instance - The USA wanting to control and tamper down advances by China feel they have a ready made sacrificial goat in India. "Big" India up - control China growth and advances without spending a penny or ounce of blood. Why break a sweat when the Indians will literally die for you?
It's so funny, Indians will phul sappooort their way into becoming cannon fodder for the US and being destroyed just like Pakistan was in the WoT.
It is preposterous to equate Pakistan's craven subservience to the west with the rise of India, engineered by Indians for Indians to benefit India.
India never joined treaties like CENTO and SEATO. India did NOT fight in US wars , let US setup bases in India and allow the US to bomb its own people.
India DID NOT let the CIA rendition its own people to Guantanamo and get paid for it.
India received NOTHING FREE from the US , we always paid in cold hard currency for EVERY BIT of defence equipment we bought.
We are not resisting the Chinese on the LAC because of the USA.
We are resisting China's attempt at salami slicing Indian territories at the LAC and we would resist WITH OR WITHOUT the existence of the USA.
We fight our own wars not someone else's.
India CAN NEVER BE PERSUADED TO FIGHT FOR THE WEST OR THE EAST.
India is a Sovereign nation that serves India's interests and NO ONE ELSE'S and the Indian electorate would caste into oblivion any government that led India to fight for anyone else.
It is way way beyond the comprehension of every Pakistani what being sovereign is, having been slaves of the West or the Chinese or the Saudi's since birth.
john bolton will use and toss india like come tissue
john bolton is one of the most famous evil sacks of shit in neocon establishmentThese cunning Indians are milking all sides, but the question is for how long. The Americans are playing along nicely, but a moment will come when patience runs out. For now the Hindutva have convinced the Yanks that they need to grow exponentially to counter China. Hence the Yankee blind eye towards Indian dealings with Russia.