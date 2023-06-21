What's new

John Bolton calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is China

It's so funny, Indians will phul sappooort their way into becoming cannon fodder for the US and being destroyed just like Pakistan was in the WoT.
 
After neo con bolton speech indians be like phull sarppat sir am ready to die for you
 
When a white man gives an Indian a pat on the back - the indian will feel empowered to try to reach for the stars to please its master. So frequently i have seen this recently in the UK. Indians will literally die for recognition from the white man.
In this instance - The USA wanting to control and tamper down advances by China feel they have a ready made sacrificial goat in India. "Big" India up - control China growth and advances without spending a penny or ounce of blood. Why break a sweat when the Indians will literally die for you?
 
Musings said:
Musings said:

Without spending a penny? You obviously have no idea how much US companies are investing here. Like every other day there is an announcement of a few hundred million USD or a billion dollar investment here and there. Most of it is not because india deserved it but simply because its the next best option to China.

I wont talk much on your rant regarding the white man and all afterall you are from a country that sacrificed 100,000 of its people in wot and just removed its most popular anti corruption leader to please the white man.
 
Last edited:
Look at the Pakistani mindset at display on this thread. They seem to attach their inadequacies to India and revel on imagined failures of India. India is a bit large and Indians are bit different to be cannon fodder for anything. If Pakistanis haven't learned that over the entire Ukraine war saga, they never will.
 
Last edited:
arjunk said:

America buys $200 billion in Indian products and services. How much does China buy ?

Musings said:


America buys $200 billion in Indian products and services. How much does China buy from India ?
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671254207058563072

@beijingwalker
Absolute cannon fodder. The Americans have found their ultimate sacrificial lamb.

The Vigo boys and PDM fvcked up a great deal. Let's hope they don't screw up their relationship with China. Pakistan should absolutely make it a priority to cooperate with China in as many areas as possible. The Americans are shamelessly propping up India against China and essentially Pakistan too. Since Bajwa the pig came and went the cooperation between Pakistan and China took a hit. The Yanks are obsessed with destroying the relationship between Pakistan and China.
 
Last edited:
It is preposterous to equate Pakistan's craven subservience to the west with the rise of India, engineered by Indians for Indians to benefit India.
India never joined treaties like CENTO and SEATO. India did NOT fight in US wars , let US setup bases in India and allow the US to bomb its own people.
India DID NOT let the CIA rendition its own people to Guantanamo and get paid for it.
India received NOTHING FREE from the US , we always paid in cold hard currency for EVERY BIT of defence equipment we bought.
We are not resisting the Chinese on the LAC because of the USA.
We are resisting China's attempt at salami slicing Indian territories at the LAC and we would resist WITH OR WITHOUT the existence of the USA.
We fight our own wars not someone else's.
India CAN NEVER BE PERSUADED TO FIGHT FOR THE WEST OR THE EAST.
India is a Sovereign nation that serves India's interests and NO ONE ELSE'S and the Indian electorate would caste into oblivion any government that led India to fight for anyone else.

It is way way beyond the comprehension of every Pakistani what being sovereign is, having been slaves of the West or the Chinese or the Saudi's since birth.
 
Puffin said:











You are nothing but cannon fodder for the Americans. Your arguments are shit and irrelivant with regards to the abusive relationship between Pakistan and the US. The US has always misused Pakistan for its personal goals. The Pakistani generals always wanted to be misused as long as they received military and economic aid. That however in no way negates the fact that the US is now using India as a lackey against China. An incredible failure if I may add. India can never contain China. Even with the help of the entire Western bandwagon.

There not a shred of doubt that the US is giving India preferential treatment for one and only reason. The US has stated its objective very clearly. India is a counterweight to China for the US. Nothing more nothing less. Every interaction between the US and India must be seen through China containment policy.

Whether India likes it or not, it is indeed a bitch of the Americans. Essentially India has signed a China containment treaty with the US. You wil have to deliver one or the other way.
 
Last edited:
CIA Mole said:

These cunning Indians are milking all sides, but the question is for how long. The Americans are playing along nicely, but a moment will come when patience runs out. For now the Hindutva have convinced the Yanks that they need to grow exponentially to counter China. Hence the Yankee blind eye towards Indian dealings with Russia etc.
 
Last edited:
Dalit said:

john bolton is one of the most famous evil sacks of shit in neocon establishment

but he smart
 

