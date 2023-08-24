JIT allowed to quiz, arrest PTI chief in May 9 attacks case

Khan is fighting a lost battle. He had governments in 2 provinces, his party was intact, his supporters were intact, he should had gone ahead with his call to Islamabad but he backed out and the establishment sensed his weakness and went a head with the first strike. Now he is in the prison, party members either arrested or in hiding or left, supporters arrested or in hiding or fearful of their lives, sitting quiet. His options are very limited at this point. Better for him to make a tactful retreat and live to fight another day. But knowing Khan he wont do it and this is what i am afraid off. At this point Pakistan cannot afford to lose a leader like him.