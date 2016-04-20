JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]

What's new

DSA 2016: Pakistan bullish on JF-17 sales
Richard D Fisher Jr, Kuala Lumpur - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
20 April 2016


Despite a high-profile reversal for the JF-17 fighter in Malaysia last December, officials from the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) attending the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2016 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur remain optimistic about regional sales and offered details about the fighter co-developed with China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group.

A Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder at the 2015 Paris Air Show. (IHS/Patrick Allen)

In December 2015 Malaysia's high commissioner to Pakistan said Malaysia was considering purchasing the JF-17 and might make a decision "very soon". Malaysia's defense minister denied this the following day.

Nevertheless, PAC officials attending DSA remain optimistic about a future sale to Malaysia. Myanmar has been widely reported as the first JF-17 customer.



According to H Khan, PAF is mulling over replacing RD-93 with RD-33MK or WS-13.
 
any new pics or info about the ifr probe or the new sensor on right dsi shown on 229.
 
Hello All,
So the French Avionics deal is almost dead, My take is Italian, Spanish and Brazilian things in JF17 Block 3 .
Produce 20 new bring total number to 120 bring all other blocks to block 3 level.
And start working on block 4 brining it to Gripen NG level minimum , take help form Italy if we need. As we all know time line for block 3 is 2018 I guess we should start working on block 4 ASAP.
Indian LCA will soon have French avionics (most likely to happen) unless IAF screw up that will make it mini rafale , Our JF17 is there to fight M2k , Mig29 and LCA (300 su30 soon with su35 upgrade kit and Rafale also ) and I think block 3 can hardly do that I m sorry to say but that is what's look like.
So if we want JF17 to have more tech and superiority on those IAF birds we need to bring it to Gripen NG level or even more better that's mean lot of changing in designee (air frame) engine , avionics (Italian and Spanish with Brazilian )etc etc
That is the realty sooner we face it less it hurts and more time for us to act accordingly.
Thanks for Reading .
 
Hell hound said:
any new pics or info about the ifr probe or the new sensor on right dsi shown on 229.
Nothing new since the last disclosed pic of No. 229.

v9s said:
According to H Khan, PAF is mulling over replacing RD-93 with RD-33MK or WS-13.
As per the observations discussed by many senior members as well, RD-93MA for future use or it could be Chinese WS-13. The current engine satisfied the PAF and has plans to stick with it though RD-93MA or WS-13 could be next successor but yet not confirmed so also heard about overhaul facility for Russian Engine to be built at PAC which validates the sticking plan with RD-93 for long.
 
The Eagle said:
As per the observations discussed by many senior members as well, RD-93MA for future use or it could be Chinese WS-13. The current engine satisfied the PAF and has plans to stick with it though RD-93MA or WS-13 could be next successor but yet not confirmed so also heard about overhaul facility for Russian Engine to be built at PAC which validates the sticking plan with RD-93 for long.
EJ-200 can also be the next successor right ?
 
TheGreatOne said:
EJ-200 can also be the next successor right ?
Well strong diplomacy thing will be worthy here in such case but don't see EJ-200 coming to JFT so also it has been discussed in many aspects like firstly it is going to rise the price tag, secondly services after sale to customer would involve another party, thirdly we are expecting WS-13 by Chinese friends which may make us more independent in this case so also PAF seems to satisfied with RD-93 so the chances for EJ-200 are less, IMO.
 
PAC officials also countered recent negative reports about the JF-17 in Western media. They denied a JF-17 had broken up in flight due to faulty wing design, as had been reported earlier this year. According to press reports, India recently advanced criticism of the JF-17 to lobby against the JF-17's sale to Sri Lanka.


Regarding future JF-17 development, on multiple occasions Pakistani officials have affirmed their commitment to the 8.7-ton-thrust Klimov RD-93 turbofan. However, officials speaking to IHS Jane's at DSA 2016 said that for the goal of advancing aircraft performance, they were open to considering China's 9-ton-thrust WS-13 or the 9.4-ton-thrust Klimov RD-33MK.


Russian industry sources at DSA 2016 noted that the WS-13 remains at an early stage of development and has an estimated service life of 2,000 hours compared with 4,000 hours for the RD-33MK.


PAC officials also confirmed that the new JF-17 refuelling probe design, recently seen in China, will be the configuration for the JF-17. These officials also noted that Pakistan has an anti-ship variant of the new China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)-developed hypersonic CM-400 air-to-surface missile. They said a twin-seat JF-17 would begin test flights in late 2016 or early 2017.
 
We should induct 4 Prototypes with WS-13 just to get things going put it under real usage
 
CHACHA"G" said:
Hello All,
So the French Avionics deal is almost dead, My take is Italian, Spanish and Brazilian things in JF17 Block 3 .
Produce 20 new bring total number to 120 bring all other blocks to block 3 level.
And start working on block 4 brining it to Gripen NG level minimum , take help form Italy if we need. As we all know time line for block 3 is 2018 I guess we should start working on block 4 ASAP.
Indian LCA will soon have French avionics (most likely to happen) unless IAF screw up that will make it mini rafale , Our JF17 is there to fight M2k , Mig29 and LCA (300 su30 soon with su35 upgrade kit and Rafale also ) and I think block 3 can hardly do that I m sorry to say but that is what's look like.
So if we want JF17 to have more tech and superiority on those IAF birds we need to bring it to Gripen NG level or even more better that's mean lot of changing in designee (air frame) engine , avionics (Italian and Spanish with Brazilian )etc etc
That is the realty sooner we face it less it hurts and more time for us to act accordingly.
Thanks for Reading .
My friend all I would say at the risk of it being obvious is that Pakistan cannot match India buck for buck or in this case fighter for fighter. The lack of parity will exist due to sheer difference in resources. That doesn't mean PAF cannot hold to it's objective which is to deny India air superiority on Pakistani soil. Smart planning involving - Air defence systems, SIGINT/ELINT capabilities and mid tier interceptors with top end avionics and BVR capability should prove sufficient enough to deter IAF at the fraction of money IAF spends.

It would do well to remember that even USAF doesn't attack Iran and N.Korea in the absence of certainty that their forces will prevail with minimum losses.
 

