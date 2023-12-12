What's new

Jemima Khan responds to Asif Zardari's allegation of financing pro-PTI vloggers

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
18,202
12
32,760
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
"Sigh. I will only ever wish for peace & prosperity in Pakistan," Jemima tells PPP supremo
1702406909691.png

  • "This is obviously not true," Jemima says.
  • Jemima is financing vloggers, Zardari claims.
  • PPP co-chairman says Khan was running "cult democracy".
Jemima Khan — British filmmaker, producer and former prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife — has rejected the allegation of financing vloggers to build support for her former husband and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The claims were made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during an interview with a private news channel a day earlier.

Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the British socialite, said: "This is obviously not true."

Jemima added that she will only ever wish for "peace & prosperity in Pakistan".

In his interview responding to a question about the PTI returning to the parliament with a two-thirds majority, former president Zardari said: "Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734253685784424493


He went on to add that there is a lobby supporting and financing them. This lobby, he said, had different intentions.

Zardari added that the former PTI chairman was not supportive of parliamentary democracy and wanted presidential democracy.

"He was running a cult democracy," the PPP co-chairman said.

The former president, naming Jemima's mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith, further spoke about a documentary that shares how their family made money through wars.

"They first made money through the war in Egypt by recruiting British mercenaries, who were sent there," he said.

He detailed that Pakistanis living abroad are influenced by other nations. "This is where they are misled. They have no idea about the situation here."

Zardari mentioned that these people rely on reports on polls that show PTI as a popular party.
www.geo.tv

Jemima Khan responds to Asif Zardari's allegation of financing pro-PTI vloggers

Sigh. I will only ever wish for peace & prosperity in Pakistan, Jemima tells PPP supremo
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal Bhutto will bring prosperity to country: Asif Zardari
Replies
4
Views
190
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan handed over his party to 'Zardari's protégé,' PML-N mocks PTI
Replies
2
Views
255
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asif Zardari lambasts previous govt for ‘not working for people’
Replies
4
Views
241
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Political scientist' Zardari says he could be candidate for PM slot
Replies
6
Views
127
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jemima Khan spots 'Imran Khan' on UK highway
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
4K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom