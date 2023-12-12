Jemima Khan responds to Asif Zardari's allegation of financing pro-PTI vloggers

"This is obviously not true," Jemima says.

"Sigh. I will only ever wish for peace & prosperity in Pakistan," Jemima tells PPP supremoJemima Khan — British filmmaker, producer and former prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife — has rejected the allegation of financing vloggers to build support for her former husband and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.The claims were made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during an interview with a private news channel a day earlier.Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the British socialite, said: "This is obviously not true."Jemima added that she will only ever wish for "peace & prosperity in Pakistan".In his interview responding to a question about the PTI returning to the parliament with a two-thirds majority, former president Zardari said: "Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers."He went on to add that there is a lobby supporting and financing them. This lobby, he said, had different intentions.Zardari added that the former PTI chairman was not supportive of parliamentary democracy and wanted presidential democracy."He was running a cult democracy," the PPP co-chairman said.The former president, naming Jemima's mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith, further spoke about a documentary that shares how their family made money through wars."They first made money through the war in Egypt by recruiting British mercenaries, who were sent there," he said.He detailed that Pakistanis living abroad are influenced by other nations. "This is where they are misled. They have no idea about the situation here."Zardari mentioned that these people rely on reports on polls that show PTI as a popular party.