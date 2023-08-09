What's new

Japan's crown prince, princess to officially visit Vietnam in September

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,093
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
photo_l.jpg

Composite photo shows Crown Prince Fumihito (L) and his wife Crown Princess Kiko.


Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko will make an official visit to Vietnam in late September on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The goodwill visit is expected to last for around a week, with arrangements being made for the couple to participate in official events related to the Japan-Vietnam diplomatic milestone, the agency said.

A formal invitation was issued by Vietnam in early August, it said. The couple last made an official visit there in 1999, alongside trips to Laos and Thailand.

The upcoming journey will mark the third official visit abroad by the couple since the May 2019 ascension of Emperor Naruhito, which made Crown Prince Fumihito -- the emperor's younger brother -- next in line to the throne.

The crown prince and his wife previously visited Poland and Finland in 2019 to commemorate the centennial of diplomatic ties with the two countries, and Britain in May this year to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

english.kyodonews.net

Japan's crown prince, princess to officially visit Vietnam in September

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko will make an official visit to Vietnam in late September on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Imperial Household Agency says.
english.kyodonews.net english.kyodonews.net
 
Please note that this is crown prince, not the Emperor of Japan himself...
Wonder how we should treat him, considering he's the first line successor but still not the big man yet.
 

Similar threads

B
Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh's development
2
Replies
29
Views
611
leonblack08
leonblack08
Song Hong
Blinken to visit Vietnam mid April 2023
Replies
9
Views
458
etylo
E
Viet
Yellen to visit India for G20 meeting; Vietnam for bilateral talks
Replies
3
Views
108
Viet
Viet
HAIDER
Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan postponed: FO
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
B
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince Salman to visit Bangladesh
Replies
7
Views
775
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom