Japanese Warship Kaga is becoming an aircraft carrier

Get Ya Wig Split said: Whenever tragedy strikes, I'd suggest that you don't laugh at it, since it could come back and bite you in the a$$, karma is a b!tch. Watch out little man. Click to expand...

Your group does the same in fact this tradition of laughing at tragedies is your tradition that your group started. And in any case his response was to you saying that Japan would smoke China if there's a war. Imagine the reverse where some Chinese member says China would smoke your country if it came to war. The usual response would be something similar in nature, to demean or diminish China with a selected example.On topic, Japan would not be able to smoke anything. Japan today is not Japan of 1930s. Compare relative global standing and wealth. Japan would need to militarize for several decades before it is at China's current firepower level. Yes yes details matter but China is no weakling in the detailed bits either. Plus if Japan gets the nuke, China will ensure NK and Iran not only have delivery systems that can smoke Japan and USA, they would be mass producing nukes and missiles. A game Japan wants to play?