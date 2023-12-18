Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer: China’s wafer fab construction demand is “growing like a mushroom”

Following its listing in October this year, the stock price of Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer Kokusai Electric (the domestic subsidiary is called Keyi Semiconductor) has risen by 60%. The company's CEO, Fumiyuki Kanai, revealed in the latest interview that they are focusing on seizing China's "factory construction boom" to further increase the performance of the company's stock price in the secondary market.

The demand is very strong and the Chinese team will be expanded. Kanai said that they have foreseen that the Chinese market will continue to invest in expanding semiconductor production capacity, and the company plans to continue to expand the Chinese team

Kanai said: "In China, countless small fabs are popping up like mushrooms, and the local government is vigorously supporting a series of industrial activities such as the Internet of Things, smartphones, and personal computers." Different from the most advanced processes that the market is closely focused on, the hot demand faced by Kokusai Electric reflects to a greater extent the expansion of mature domestic process capacity. Although related products are not included in the ban on cutting-edge semiconductors deliberately set by the United States, they are still very important to industries such as smartphones and electric vehicles. Kanai revealed that China’s investment spans storage, logic and power chips, and the process technology is concentrated on 28nm and above. Due to sluggish demand in other global markets, demand from China now accounts for 40% of the company's revenue, and he also expects this number to further rise to just under 50% in the next few months. For comparison, judging from historical data, the company's market share in China is approximately close to 30%. It is reported that Kokusai Electric’s Chinese team mainly provides after-sales services and does not include production, research and development and other processes. As a technical feature of Kokusai Electric, the company's machines use batch atomic layer deposition technology, which helps to efficiently produce multi-layer chips. The company's main customers are NAND flash memory manufacturers, a market that has been challenged by declining demand in recent years.