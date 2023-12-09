What's new

Japanese associate professor killed in U.S. college shooting

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,024
-55
99,557
Country
China
Location
China

Japanese associate professor killed in U.S. college shooting​

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus amid a mass shooting on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus amid a mass shooting on Wednesday. | LAS VEGAS SUN / VIA REUTERS
KYODO

Dec 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES –
A Japanese woman in her 60s was one of three faculty members fatally shot by a gunman earlier this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco said Friday.
The university, where the attack took place Wednesday, identified the woman as Naoko Takemaru, an associate professor of Japanese language studies.


The university said Takemaru was in charge of overseeing the university's entire Japanese studies program and taught all levels of students. It said Thursday that the two others killed were Cha-Jan "Jerry" Chang, a professor of management information systems and Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor of accounting.

Another faculty member remains hospitalized, it said. The 67-year-old gunman, Anthony Polito, was killed in a shootout with police following a confrontation outside the university.


Naoko Takemaru
Naoko Takemaru | UNLV / VIA KYODO

Keith Whitfield, president of the university, confirmed in a statement on Friday that Takemaru was one of the three killed. He mourned her death and said she was "a noted scholar, author and award-winning educator, who just recently marked her 20th year as a member of (the university's) faculty."

An official at the Japanese consulate, which provided no details on Takemaru, said it will "contact her family members and relevant parties to provide support."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday mourned the victims of the shooting at an event in Las Vegas and said, "This is not normal and we can't let it become normal." He urged Congress to enact tougher gun controls.

According to local police, Polito, a former professor, had applied for jobs with institutions of higher education in Nevada but was rejected each time. They said his motives for the rampage, which lasted about 10 minutes, are still being investigated.

www.japantimes.co.jp

Japanese associate professor killed in U.S. college shooting

The Nevada university where the attack took place Wednesday identified the woman as Naoko Takemaru, an associate professor of Japanese language studies.
www.japantimes.co.jp www.japantimes.co.jp
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Not enough parking space for private planes coming in for F1 race [in Las Vegas], official says
Replies
0
Views
162
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
onebyone
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings - NBC
2
Replies
21
Views
913
Sineva
Sineva
beijingwalker
US sets grim mass killings record in first half of 2023
Replies
0
Views
246
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. Passes 400 Mass Shootings In 2023–On Pace For Deadliest Year
Replies
2
Views
286
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
At least 22 dead, 50 injured in mass shooting across several locations in Lewiston, Maine, police say
Replies
10
Views
453
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom