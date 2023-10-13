What's new

Japan, Vietnam top diplomats vow to realize free, open Indo-Pacific

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,667
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

At a meeting in Hanoi, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son agreed to work together to bring the bilateral relationship "to new heights," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

photo_l.jpg

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa shakes hands with her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son ahead of their talks in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry) (Kyodo)

The talks came as Sino-Japanese ties have frayed over the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Vietnam, meanwhile, has become increasingly wary of Beijing's expanding military activities and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

english.kyodonews.net

Japan, Vietnam top diplomats vow to realize free, open Indo-Pacific

The Japanese and Vietnamese foreign ministers affirms that their countries are important partners in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision advocated by Tokyo to counter China's growing clout in the region.
english.kyodonews.net english.kyodonews.net
 

Similar threads

Viet
Israel, Vietnam agree to direct flights in follow-up to free trade deal
Replies
7
Views
386
my2cents
my2cents
Viet
China, Vietnam prepare for possible Xi visit to Hanoi in next month -sources
Replies
4
Views
148
Viet
Viet
Viet
Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Visit Vietnam Sept. 20-25
Replies
0
Views
132
Viet
Viet
Viet
Biden to sign strategic partnership deal with Vietnam in latest bid to counter China in the region
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
3K
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam opens e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors
Replies
0
Views
157
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom