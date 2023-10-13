Viet
At a meeting in Hanoi, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son agreed to work together to bring the bilateral relationship "to new heights," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa shakes hands with her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son ahead of their talks in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry) (Kyodo)
The talks came as Sino-Japanese ties have frayed over the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Vietnam, meanwhile, has become increasingly wary of Beijing's expanding military activities and territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Japan, Vietnam top diplomats vow to realize free, open Indo-Pacific
The Japanese and Vietnamese foreign ministers affirms that their countries are important partners in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision advocated by Tokyo to counter China's growing clout in the region.
