Japan U-22 beats Mexico 4-1

Well, Asian teams beating european team is a normal thing nowadays, but beating S. American team, whaddya think @jhungary ?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
First of all, U-22??Well, Asian teams beating european team is a normal thing nowadays, but beating S. American team, whaddya think @jhungary ?
Um, why not?First of all, U-22??
And are you seriously comparing Mexico to Top Tier European team even if we are talking about their Adult National Team??
Well, even US can beat Mexico in futbol...does that mean US can be champion of UEFA??Um, why not?
And Japan has already beaten Germany and Turkey NT last month. I remember we were having a discussion about them beating Mexico since you were saying you are a hispanic.
Now they just did.
Nice copium bro, but OK.Well, even US can beat Mexico in futbol...does that mean US can be champion of UEFA??
Again, U-20 mean nothing lol, do you know who won the U-20 world cup in 2019 and 2023? It's Ukraine and Urugay, so I am pretty sure that mean Ukraine is the best in Europe and Urugay is probably the best in the world lol
I don't even know whether or not Japan trashing Mexico in U-22 revenged the loss on losing to them at the Olympic back in 2021.......LMFAO
Are you for real? Canadian footballs are stronger than the US?? In what universe they are??Nice copium bro, but OK.
Japan just beats Canada 4-1, and Canada is considered stronger than even the US LOL.
Tbh, I'm more worried about Japan vs. Tunisia.
I mean, the US has never been known as a football nation.Are you for real? Canadian footballs are stronger than the US?? In what universe they are??
Number of time Canada played in World Cup - 2
Number of time USMNT played in World Cup - 11
I mean..........and you are talking about copium.............
And Canada does? By the way, Japan were beaten by Canada by 2 : 1 just 2 months laterI mean, the US has never been known as a football nation.
But yeah, Japan readily beats the US team last year when their team was weaker, so...
Japan 2-0 United States (Sep 23, 2022) Game Analysis - ESPNExpert recap and game analysis of the United States vs. Japan International Friendly game from September 23, 2022 on ESPN.www.espn.com