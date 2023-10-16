What's new

Japan U-22 beats Mexico 4-1

REhorror said:
Well, Asian teams beating european team is a normal thing nowadays, but beating S. American team, whaddya think @jhungary ?
Click to expand...
First of all, U-22??

And are you seriously comparing Mexico to Top Tier European team even if we are talking about their Adult National Team??
 
jhungary said:
First of all, U-22??

And are you seriously comparing Mexico to Top Tier European team even if we are talking about their Adult National Team??
Click to expand...
Um, why not?

And Japan has already beaten Germany and Turkey NT last month. I remember we were having a discussion about them beating Mexico since you were saying you are a hispanic.

Now they just did.
 
REhorror said:
Um, why not?

And Japan has already beaten Germany and Turkey NT last month. I remember we were having a discussion about them beating Mexico since you were saying you are a hispanic.

Now they just did.
Click to expand...
Well, even US can beat Mexico in futbol...does that mean US can be champion of UEFA??

Again, U-20 mean nothing lol, do you know who won the U-20 world cup in 2019 and 2023? It's Ukraine and Urugay, so I am pretty sure that mean Ukraine is the best in Europe and Urugay is probably the best in the world lol And we are talking about world cup, not whatever this match is........

I don't even know whether or not Japan trashing Mexico in U-22 revenged the loss on losing to them at the Olympic back in 2021.......LMFAO
 
jhungary said:
Well, even US can beat Mexico in futbol...does that mean US can be champion of UEFA??

Again, U-20 mean nothing lol, do you know who won the U-20 world cup in 2019 and 2023? It's Ukraine and Urugay, so I am pretty sure that mean Ukraine is the best in Europe and Urugay is probably the best in the world lol

I don't even know whether or not Japan trashing Mexico in U-22 revenged the loss on losing to them at the Olympic back in 2021.......LMFAO
Click to expand...
Nice copium bro, but OK.

Japan just beats Canada 4-1, and Canada is considered stronger than even the US LOL.

Tbh, I'm more worried about Japan vs. Tunisia.
 
REhorror said:
Nice copium bro, but OK.

Japan just beats Canada 4-1, and Canada is considered stronger than even the US LOL.

Tbh, I'm more worried about Japan vs. Tunisia.
Click to expand...
Are you for real? Canadian footballs are stronger than the US?? :o: :o: In what universe they are??

Number of time Canada played in World Cup - 2
Number of time USMNT played in World Cup - 11

I mean..........and you are talking about copium.............and you need to stop using Friendlies and Under 20/U-18 to prove a point, because it doesn't proof anything....
 
jhungary said:
Are you for real? Canadian footballs are stronger than the US?? :o: :o: In what universe they are??

Number of time Canada played in World Cup - 2
Number of time USMNT played in World Cup - 11

I mean..........and you are talking about copium.............
Click to expand...
I mean, the US has never been known as a football nation.
But yeah, Japan readily beats the US team last year when their team was weaker, so...
www.espn.com

Japan 2-0 United States (Sep 23, 2022) Game Analysis - ESPN

Expert recap and game analysis of the United States vs. Japan International Friendly game from September 23, 2022 on ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
REhorror said:
I mean, the US has never been known as a football nation.
But yeah, Japan readily beats the US team last year when their team was weaker, so...
www.espn.com

Japan 2-0 United States (Sep 23, 2022) Game Analysis - ESPN

Expert recap and game analysis of the United States vs. Japan International Friendly game from September 23, 2022 on ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
And Canada does? By the way, Japan were beaten by Canada by 2 : 1 just 2 months later

1697418901134.png


Dude, you need to stop using Friendly or Kiddies cup to try to prove a point..........
 

Similar threads

R
  • Article
[Women World Cup] Total blow out, Nadeshiko Japan just beats Spain 4-0
Replies
2
Views
183
REhorror
R
R
  • Article
[World University Games - Chengdu] Chinese college female basketball team beats Japan for championship
Replies
1
Views
206
REhorror
R
R
  • Article
[Women World Cup] Chinese female top scorer Wang Shuang "I want you to watch Japan's play."
Replies
0
Views
152
REhorror
R
R
  • Article
Japan wins against Germany 2-1 in World Cup 2022
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
5K
REhorror
R
Kuru
Indian football team beats Pakistan 4-0 in SAFF Cup opener
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom