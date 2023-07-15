Japan to get ground handling job of 3rd terminal of Dhaka airport: CAAB chairman

He said the terms of work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project​

15 July, 2023, 05:55 pmLast modified: 15 July, 2023, 10:25 pm"Japan has shown interest in getting the ground handling work and the government has decided to give them the job," said the CAAB chairman while speaking at the ATJFB Dialogue organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh at the Dhaka airport.He said the terms of the work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project.Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates ground handling works in all airports, but their services are under question from stakeholders. On this ground, the authority has decided to engage a foreign company to operate ground handling in the third terminal.At the event, the CAAB chairman also expressed hope about the positive response from the USA to start the Dhaka-New York flight at the end of this year."We are getting good responses from the USA. But we have some weaknesses, too. The airline companies are required to apply for approval before launching a flight. However, Biman Bangladesh Airlines faced delays in submitting their application," he said."We have informed the Biman about this. They applied late. The process has also been delayed due to Covid-19," he added.Regarding the purchase of aeroplanes of the Biman, the CAAB chairman said that it will be done following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions to increase the fleet of aeroplanes and cargo capacity."It is not a matter of choosing Airbus or Boeing. We will pick the one who gives us a good offer. We have a previous relationship with Boeing, and the issue of Airbus has also come forward. If Airbus makes a better offer than Boeing, we will pick that," he said.He mentioned that the plan for the Bangabandhu airport has temporarily been suspended due to the economic situation.Regarding fixing the rent of the hangars of helicopter operators, Mofidur Rahman said, "The helicopter sector is contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. We have set a low rent for them. We have proposed to the finance ministry to finalise the rent."In response to a question about the behaviour of the airport staff, he said, "So far, 19 trainings have been given to the airport staff on behaviour. The executive director of Dhaka airport is personally giving them instructions. Those who are misbehaving are being removed, and financial penalties are also being imposed through the executive magistrate."Addressing the journalists' complaint about Ansar members demanding money from passengers at the airport, he acknowledged,"The reports of Ansar members asking for money are not baseless. We are actively monitoring this issue and have taken action against some individuals based on evidence.""We have also communicated this matter to the director general of Ansar for further attention," he added.