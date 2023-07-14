What's new

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

Reuters
Reuters
July 14, 20235:12 PM GMT+8



Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test


Smoke rises following the explosion of a rocket engine during a test in Noshiro City, Akita Prefecture, Japan, July 14, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a handout video. NVS-LIVE.COM/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday but there were no injuries, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated Japan's space ambitions.

The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.

www.reuters.com

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday but there were no injuries, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

 
The agency is developing the Epsilon S as the successor to the current Epsilon series to enhance the country's competitiveness in the growing satellite launch market.

photo_l.jpg

photo_l.jpg

An explosion occurs at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Noshiro Testing Center in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on July 14, 2023, during a test of JAXA's Epsilon S rocket engine. (Kyodo)

The first rocket in the series blasted off in 2013 and there were successful launches of five models before an Epsilon-6 was ordered to self-destruct in 2022 after it deviated from its intended trajectory.

The failure led the agency to postpone the launch of the Epsilon S from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2024 as it uses the same fuel tank as the Epsilon-6.

Epsilon series rockets utilize solid fuel, simplifying launch preparations compared with those that use liquid propellants.

JAXA's new flagship H3 rocket was also ordered to self-destruct in March minutes after its second-stage engine failed to ignite.


photo_l.jpg

An explosion occurs at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Noshiro Testing Center in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on July 14, 2023, during a test of JAXA's Epsilon S rocket engine. (Kyodo)

english.kyodonews.net

Japanese space agency's Epsilon small rocket engine explodes in test

A Japanese Epsilon S small rocket engine explodes during a test, in the latest setback for the country's space agency.
english.kyodonews.net
 

