Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test​

Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during testReuters
July 14, 20235:12 PM GMT+8
Smoke rises following the explosion of a rocket engine during a test in Noshiro City, Akita Prefecture, Japan, July 14, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a handout video. NVS-LIVE.COM/Handout via REUTERS
TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday but there were no injuries, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.
The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated Japan's space ambitions.
The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.
