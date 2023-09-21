What's new

Japan semiconductor industry only capable of 40nm process

Already China is ahead of Japan in semiconductor manufacturing.


***********

But while IBM has led research and development of the advanced chip technology, analysts question how Rapidus can compete against rivals such as TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung in terms of production quality and stable output. Japan only has expertise to manufacture far less advanced 40nm chips


Japan seeks revival as a semiconductor powerhouse | Financial Times

New joint venture aims to reduce reliance on Taiwanese chips but faces tough challenges
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 

