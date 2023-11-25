Japan Ranks Last in Global Survey of Employees’ Well Being Japan came in last in a global ranking of employees’ well being, measured by assessing physical, mental, social and spiritual health, the results of a survey conducted by McKinsey Health Institute showed.

Global study looked at mental, social, spiritual health

Japan often measures low despite lifetime employment practices

Japan came in last in a global ranking of employees’ well being, measured by assessing physical, mental, social and spiritual health, the results of a survey conducted by McKinsey Health Institute showed.The island nation scored 25% in the poll of more than 30,000 workers across 30 countries, according to the study released on Thursday. Turkey was highest at 78%, followed by 76% for India and 75% for China. The global average was 57%.....I wonder if the survey is right...Japan is at the lowest, means the worst of all.Quite surprising is China and India are among the top.India is even above China.Despite the sentiment say China is a sweatshop factory with long working hours.Basically what happening in China is slavery... but the survey is proving it to be wrong.Another sentiment say South Korea is even worse than Japan.But it turns out it's not true.South Korea is even a bit better than Australia (a place where everyone says a paradise on earth...).