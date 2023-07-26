Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 28,978
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Company to open new central kitchen, increase number of shops
Tom Yum Kung ramen is the most popular menu item at Hachiban restaurants in Thailand.
TAKUMI SASAKI, Nikkei staff writerJuly 26, 2023 11:20 JST
KANAZAWA, Japan -- Hachi-Ban, a Japanese restaurant operator, is poised to open more Hachiban ramen restaurants in Southeast Asia.
The company, based in Kanazawa, in central Japan, will bring a new plant online in Thailand and resume restaurant openings in Vietnam.
Japan ramen chain Hachi-Ban to expand in Thailand, Vietnam
Company to open new central kitchen, increase number of shops
asia.nikkei.com