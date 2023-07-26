What's new

Japan ramen chain Hachi-Ban to expand in Thailand, Vietnam

Company to open new central kitchen, increase number of shops
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F8%252F4%252F6%252F1%252F46271648-1-eng-GB%252Fphoto_SXM2023071800004884.png

Tom Yum Kung ramen is the most popular menu item at Hachiban restaurants in Thailand.
TAKUMI SASAKI, Nikkei staff writerJuly 26, 2023 11:20 JST


KANAZAWA, Japan -- Hachi-Ban, a Japanese restaurant operator, is poised to open more Hachiban ramen restaurants in Southeast Asia.

The company, based in Kanazawa, in central Japan, will bring a new plant online in Thailand and resume restaurant openings in Vietnam.

